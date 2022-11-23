Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
How to watch Crunchyroll on Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Crunchyroll offers an incredible array of anime to the streaming audience. Here's how to watch it on aMac. Crunchyroll was founded in 2006 and is an extremely popular platform for watching anime, reading manga,...
Apple Insider
How to watch HBO Max on your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — HBO Max is the home of big-name shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "Last Week Tonight." Here's how to watch it all on yourMac. HBO is known as the home of some of...
Apple Insider
Apple battling ESPN for rights to stream Dutch soccer league
Apple is looking for more ways to bring sports to its Apple TV+ streaming service, and the latest may be a bid for streaming rights for the Dutch Eredivisie soccer league. Apple has had some success adding sporting events to Apple TV+, including the November 16 announcement that a Major League Soccer season pass will stream every live game from February 2023. However, Apple is now seemingly looking further afield to extend its soccer efforts.
Apple Insider
Apple strips vocals from Idris Elba's music in iPhone 14 ad
Two months after releasing the ad on YouTube, and after gaining over five million views, Apple has reissued the video without its opening vocals. The company has not commented on its decision, but it is likely that the change was because of a lyric that was commonly being misheard. The...
Apple Insider
Apple picks 'Slow Burn' as podcast Show of the Year
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Apple Podcasts Award winner for 2022 is "Slow Burn," a non-fiction show, which won for its coverage of Roe v. Wade. Made by Slate, "Slow Burn" originally ran as a a four-episode season...
Apple Insider
The best Live Activities in iOS 16.1
Live Activities made its debut with the release of iOS 16.1, promising a new way of getting up-to-date information where users want to see it. The feature works with every iPhone that supports the latest iOS. It is distinct from Dynamic Island, which is only for the iPhone 14 Pro...
Apple Insider
Apple Music Replay gets animated revamp for 2022
Apple Music has released its annual Replay feature, but for 2022, users' most-played tracks are shown in a new animation. It's still not quite on a part with Spotify's Wrapped feature, but Apple Music Replay does the same job of presenting each user with details of their year's listening. For 2022, though, the usual straight playlist has been joined by an animated guide to a user's musical highlights.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ offering a Cyber Monday discount on Ryan Reynolds+
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Get Ryan Reynolds+ at a discount thanks to an ad fromApple TV+ promoting the holiday musical "Spirited." Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer team up in a satirical Cyber Monday ad offering a discount on...
Apple Insider
Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war
Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
Apple Insider
How to use QuickTime Player in macOS Ventura
Apple's QuickTime is a 30-year-old technology but is still supported by Apple. Here's how to use the QuickTime Player included with macOS. Before the internet, and long before streaming, there was QuickTime. Released by Apple in 1992, it was a revolutionary technology at the time that provided timed recording and playback of audio-visual data. QuickTime (or ".mov") files were used to transport videos across computers.
Apple Insider
How to cut off your ex from your Netflix account
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You're never, ever getting back together with your ex. Here's how to cut off your ex or anyone else from your Netflix account with a brand new feature. On November 15, 2022, Netflix announced...
Apple Insider
Apple's rumored Disney acquisition is 'pure speculation' says Bob Iger
In the wake of rumors flaring up of a deal that Apple could buy the entertainment behemoth following his return as CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has taken a moment to cool down suggestions Disney is for sale. Speaking to cast members during a town hall meeting on Monday, Iger dismissed the suggestion entirely.
Comments / 0