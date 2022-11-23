Read full article on original website
World Cup notes: Fox, U.S. score big numbers with TV audience
Fox drew 15.38 million viewers for Friday's United States-England World Cup match, the second-largest TV audience for a U.S. men's World Cup game.
Idaho8.com
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman attempted to inspire his players after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in his nation’s first World Cup match in 36 years. His televised comments may have served to provoke Croatia, the losing finalist in 2018. Croatia’s 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a fullpage photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?” Canada and Croatia, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, play Sunday.
Puzzling debate over Roman coin authenticity could determine legacy of ‘fake’ emperor
Scientists in the United Kingdom say they have proven the authenticity of several Roman coins previously dismissed as forgeries — providing evidence that an emperor disregarded as fake might in fact have been real. A coin featuring a portrait and the name of the Roman emperor Sponsian was among...
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan could reach the round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams. Japan upset Germany in its opener 2-1. Costa Rica lost to Spain 7-0. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at the World Cup. It has advanced three times to the round of 16, and lost each time. The most recent was a 3-2 loss in second-half stoppage time to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Japan’s goal this time is to get to the quarterfinals.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination. Argentina cannot lose its match Saturday against Mexico if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their opening match. Messi says the team’s attitude is to still win every outing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks for another upset against Poland, while France plays Denmark and Australia faces Tunisia.
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab...
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season
