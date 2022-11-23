Read full article on original website
margatetalk.com
Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder
A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
YAHOO!
South Florida cold case: Plea deal sets man indicted for 1983 Delray Beach homicide free
DELRAY BEACH — A man accused in the 1983 murder of a woman in Delray Beach was released from jail last week after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge nearly 39 years to the day that police found her dead. At one point Ralph Williams, now 60, had...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Click10.com
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers
MIAMI - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
Complex
Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
wdnonline.com
OSBI investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher Co.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida, Police Department arrested Wu Chen, 45, on an OSBI arrest warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving. He was arrested just before 4 p.m. without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Chen will face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.
Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted on Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of NW 140 Terrace. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do for the man.The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation. "Though preliminary findings indicate the death may be as a result of electrocution, the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," police said.
Investigators seize financial documents at Hammocks Association club house
MIAMI - Documents that for years homeowners at Hammocks Community in West Kendall were blocked from seeing have been seized by state attorney's office investigators. Among those documents, are the financial records that could very well detail the theft of residents' funds. "I'm not surprised they were hiding evidence," Rosivette de Jesus told CBS4. She is a concerned homeowner who has lived in the Hammocks community for the last 17 years. She said homeowners like her were denied access to documents for years. Everything changed last week when circuit judge Beatrice Butchko, from a cell phone, fired all the employees...
WSVN-TV
Endangered juvenile missing from Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
cw34.com
2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman
MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
margatetalk.com
Police Search For Missing Margate Child
Margate Police are searching for an endangered 13-year-old child who went missing Friday morning. Serenity Anivin was last seen by her mother leaving their residence at 1105 East River Drive around 1:47 a.m., police said. Anivin has black hair, brown eyes, and wore a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants when...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Estranged Husband In Custody After Body Identified As Missing Florida Woman
Police arrested the estranged husband of missing woman Mimose Dulcio two days before a body was found that turned out to be hers. The body of a missing Fort Lauderdale city employee who disappeared earlier this month has been positively identified. Mimose Dulcio, 39, vanished from her residence in an...
WSVN-TV
Witness says driver of Charger injured in Brownsville wreck was racing before crash; 2 others hurt
MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent Thanksgiving Day wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses said was the result of street racing left three people injured and caused a holiday operation to help the homeless to end up in the path of danger. 7News cameras on Thursday captured a mangled mess in...
