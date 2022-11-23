ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinewood, FL

margatetalk.com

Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder

A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers

MIAMI  - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery

Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
MIAMI, FL
wdnonline.com

OSBI investigating quadruple homicide in Kingfisher Co.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida, Police Department arrested Wu Chen, 45, on an OSBI arrest warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving. He was arrested just before 4 p.m. without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Chen will face murder and shooting with intent to kill charges. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
CBS Miami

Possible electrocution death of man investigated in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted on Thursday afternoon. Police said they responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. to the area of the 1000 block of NW 140 Terrace. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but there was nothing they could do for the man.The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation. "Though preliminary findings indicate the death may be as a result of electrocution, the official manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," police said.  
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Investigators seize financial documents at Hammocks Association club house

MIAMI - Documents that for years homeowners at Hammocks Community in West Kendall were blocked from seeing have been seized by state attorney's office investigators.  Among those documents, are the financial records that could very well detail the theft of residents' funds. "I'm not surprised they were hiding evidence," Rosivette de Jesus told CBS4. She is a concerned homeowner who has lived in the Hammocks community for the last 17 years. She said homeowners like her were denied access to documents for years. Everything changed last week when circuit judge Beatrice Butchko, from a cell phone, fired all the employees...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

cw34.com

2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Police Search For Missing Margate Child

Margate Police are searching for an endangered 13-year-old child who went missing Friday morning. Serenity Anivin was last seen by her mother leaving their residence at 1105 East River Drive around 1:47 a.m., police said. Anivin has black hair, brown eyes, and wore a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants when...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL

