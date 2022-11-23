Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models
The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
Apple Insider
28 best Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon: save up to $550 on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch
Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with officialBlack Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98. The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of...
Apple Insider
40 best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon have been extended
Amazon's bestBlack Friday Apple deals have been extended into the weekend, and we've hand selected our 40 favorite discounts. Amazon's Black Friday event featured numerous Apple deals and many have been extended through Cyber...
Apple Insider
AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple
Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Apple Insider
10 best Black Friday Apple MagSafe and GaN charger deals with up to 65% off
Find the best USB plugs, MagSafe chargers, and more for your Apple gear with thisBlack Friday deal roundup. We have collected a handful of the best deals for chargers, MagSafe charging accessories, and combination...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199
After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Apple Insider
Nomad iPhone, AirPods, and AirTags accessories are up to 90% off for Black Friday
Accessory maker Nomad has an "Everything Sale" with 30% off site-wide, plus 90% off on selected items, in its Black Friday special offers. Nomad makes an enormous range of accessories for Apple devices —...
Apple Insider
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider
Use Option-Click on Desktop to hide unwanted apps
Focus on Finder with ease by hiding everything else on the Mac's screen, which can be accomplished with just two clicks in macOS. If you're in the Finder and there are a lot of other apps' windows cluttering up your desktop, it can be hard to concentrate on just that Finder window. If you're looking for a file and there's just too much on screen, you could start minimizing all the other windows, but that can take quite a while to complete.
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday HomeKit deals on smart lighting, locks & more
If there is ever a time to get into Apple'sHomeKit — or add to your existing collection — it's during Black Friday sales. Here are the very best HomeKit deals you can get.
Apple Insider
B&H's Black Friday Deal Zone knocks $400 off Apple's loaded MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1
For 24 hours only, save $400 on Apple's MacBook Pro 13-inch with an M1 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. ThisBlack Friday special is in stock with free expedited shipping. The B&H...
Apple Insider
Apple's upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,949 ($550 off), plus $70 off AppleCare
Thebest Apple deals continue to roll in, as AI readers can exclusively save $550 on Apple's upgraded 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 16-core GPU. For a limited time only, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM on sale for $949, the lowest price ever
At $250 off, this exclusiveBlack Friday MacBook Air deal delivers the lowest price available on the M1 model with 16GB of memory. AppleCare is also $40 off with coupon. Discounted to $949 with promo...
Apple Insider
Amazon drops Apple Pencil 2 to $89 in epic Black Friday deal
ABlack Friday price war has erupted on the Apple Pencil, knocking $30 to $40 off the first and second generation styluses to pair with iPad models. Apple Pencil deals at Amazon — TheApple Pencil...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 26: $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $60 off Apple Watch Ultra, $169 Smart Keyboard Folio, more
Saturday's best deals include up to $250 off an M1 MacBook Air, $400 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a second-generation Apple Pencil for $89, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday deals on Mac & iPhone accessories, storage
You always need more storage, new stands, and new cases for the Mac and iPhone, andBlack Friday has the lot — when you know where to look. Here are the best deals for Mac and iPhone accessories.
Apple Insider
Black Friday deals: get 2 Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses for $54.99
OfficialBlack Friday pricing is in effect on Microsoft Office for Mac, with a single standalone license discounted to $29.99 and a dual-pack just $54.99. For a limited time only, save $444 on the 2-pack...
Apple Insider
Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers
With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
Apple Insider
Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store
Twitter has gone through many changes in its time under the ownership of Elon Musk, including some major ones. However, alterations to policies regarding moderating policies, as well as other major events, can potentially force app stores to act down the road as things deteriorate. In the potential event that...
Apple Insider
HBO Max failing to play content for some Apple TV 4K users
A "can't play title" error has been appearing for users of any model of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1, but there is a workaround. HBO Max users may encounter an intermittent error when trying to play content on an Apple TV 4K. It prevents playback of media with an error that reads "can't play title," and a fix is in the works.
