ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
Apple Insider

40 best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon have been extended

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's bestBlack Friday Apple deals have been extended into the weekend, and we've hand selected our 40 favorite discounts. Amazon's Black Friday event featured numerous Apple deals and many have been extended through Cyber...
Apple Insider

AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple

Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Apple Insider

10 best Black Friday Apple MagSafe and GaN charger deals with up to 65% off

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Find the best USB plugs, MagSafe chargers, and more for your Apple gear with thisBlack Friday deal roundup. We have collected a handful of the best deals for chargers, MagSafe charging accessories, and combination...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Apple Insider

Nomad iPhone, AirPods, and AirTags accessories are up to 90% off for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Nomad has an "Everything Sale" with 30% off site-wide, plus 90% off on selected items, in its Black Friday special offers. Nomad makes an enormous range of accessories for Apple devices —...
Apple Insider

Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide

There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider

Use Option-Click on Desktop to hide unwanted apps

Focus on Finder with ease by hiding everything else on the Mac's screen, which can be accomplished with just two clicks in macOS. If you're in the Finder and there are a lot of other apps' windows cluttering up your desktop, it can be hard to concentrate on just that Finder window. If you're looking for a file and there's just too much on screen, you could start minimizing all the other windows, but that can take quite a while to complete.
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday HomeKit deals on smart lighting, locks & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If there is ever a time to get into Apple'sHomeKit — or add to your existing collection — it's during Black Friday sales. Here are the very best HomeKit deals you can get.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM on sale for $949, the lowest price ever

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At $250 off, this exclusiveBlack Friday MacBook Air deal delivers the lowest price available on the M1 model with 16GB of memory. AppleCare is also $40 off with coupon. Discounted to $949 with promo...
Apple Insider

Amazon drops Apple Pencil 2 to $89 in epic Black Friday deal

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — ABlack Friday price war has erupted on the Apple Pencil, knocking $30 to $40 off the first and second generation styluses to pair with iPad models. Apple Pencil deals at Amazon — TheApple Pencil...
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday deals on Mac & iPhone accessories, storage

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You always need more storage, new stands, and new cases for the Mac and iPhone, andBlack Friday has the lot — when you know where to look. Here are the best deals for Mac and iPhone accessories.
Apple Insider

Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers

With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
Apple Insider

Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store

Twitter has gone through many changes in its time under the ownership of Elon Musk, including some major ones. However, alterations to policies regarding moderating policies, as well as other major events, can potentially force app stores to act down the road as things deteriorate. In the potential event that...
Apple Insider

HBO Max failing to play content for some Apple TV 4K users

A "can't play title" error has been appearing for users of any model of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1, but there is a workaround. HBO Max users may encounter an intermittent error when trying to play content on an Apple TV 4K. It prevents playback of media with an error that reads "can't play title," and a fix is in the works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy