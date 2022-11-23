Focus on Finder with ease by hiding everything else on the Mac's screen, which can be accomplished with just two clicks in macOS. If you're in the Finder and there are a lot of other apps' windows cluttering up your desktop, it can be hard to concentrate on just that Finder window. If you're looking for a file and there's just too much on screen, you could start minimizing all the other windows, but that can take quite a while to complete.

