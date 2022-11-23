Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
blackchronicle.com
Arlington police searching for murder suspect
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a murder found Monday morning. Police have been initially known as round 9:36 a.m. within the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was initially reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police stated. Upon arrival, police stated they did...
Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police
A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
Frisco police investigating two more robberies near Regents Park
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police investigating a string of attempted robberies near Regents Park said on Wednesday that they believe two more recent incidents are connected to the case.On Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2022, two people described as a "heavy-set or pregnant white female" and a "heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair" in a dark-colored SUV approached people walking on the sidewalk and used conversation to approach their targets. They then put jewelry on their victims and while removing it, take their jewelry along with it and flee.In Sept. 2022, two people...
Man jailed following fatal shooting of his sister's boyfriend in Lewisville
Lewisville police have now charged the man they arrested following Tuesday night’s fatal shooting. Police found the victim – Fernando Olvera – badly wounded
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot to death in Arlington identified
The man shot to death Monday in what Arlington police first believed to be a crash has now been identified. Police were called to what was reported to be a crash scene on Rutherford in southeast Arlington near I-20 and Highway 360.
Man struck and killed by a car in Haltom City
A man has been struck and killed by traffic in Haltom City. Just past 8 p.m. 911 callers told police about the serious accident on Denton Highway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Widow, Witness to Food Delivery Driver Road Rage Killing Shares Her Story
The widow of a man murdered in a road rage shooting is sharing her experience that day. Idalia Cerna was in the passenger seat when her husband, 24-year-old Hamzah Faraj, was shot and killed in September 2021. Wearing both their wedding rings is how Cerna keeps her late husband's memory...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
