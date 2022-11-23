FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police investigating a string of attempted robberies near Regents Park said on Wednesday that they believe two more recent incidents are connected to the case.On Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2022, two people described as a "heavy-set or pregnant white female" and a "heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair" in a dark-colored SUV approached people walking on the sidewalk and used conversation to approach their targets. They then put jewelry on their victims and while removing it, take their jewelry along with it and flee.In Sept. 2022, two people...

