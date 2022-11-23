ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

blackchronicle.com

Arlington police searching for murder suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a murder found Monday morning. Police have been initially known as round 9:36 a.m. within the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was initially reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police stated. Upon arrival, police stated they did...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says. In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police investigating two more robberies near Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police investigating a string of attempted robberies near Regents Park said on Wednesday that they believe two more recent incidents are connected to the case.On Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2022, two people described as a "heavy-set or pregnant white female" and a "heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair" in a dark-colored SUV approached people walking on the sidewalk and used conversation to approach their targets. They then put jewelry on their victims and while removing it, take their jewelry along with it and flee.In Sept. 2022, two people...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene. 
DALLAS, TX

