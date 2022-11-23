Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Nov. 25, 1922: Accident on Boreas, work on Baldy tunnel speeds up and a successful picture show
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 25, 1922. Last Monday afternoon, several of the Blue Valley stock growers made a shipment of cattle to the Denver market. The train left Breckenridge with 18 cars of cattle with four engines. When they reached Boreas, the two pusher engines disconnected from the train and left the caboose standing on the grade. The trainmen released the brakes to run the cab far enough down to catch up with the main train and a brake rod broke, causing the brakes to fail, and nothing could stop the caboose from running into the train.
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Summit Daily News
Looking to grab first chair on one of Summit County’s ski resorts? Check out these grab-and-go breakfast options.
Summit County takes its skiing and riding seriously. With four resorts nestled within its county lines, those who are passionate about the sport will hustle to make “first chair,” the term used to describe someone nabbing the first seat on the lift heading up the mountain. Not only...
Summit Daily News
Stork & Bear Co. wins Best Clothing Store: Children’s for Best of Summit 2022
For the owner of Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys, there’s never a dull moment at the store, which was voted both Best Clothing Store: Children’s and Best Toy Store in the 2022 Best of Summit awards. “It’s kind of like Christmas every day,” said...
Summit Daily News
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
Summit Daily News
Greet the wintertime holidays with Frisco’s Wassail Days starting Saturday
Though there are still probably Thanksgiving leftovers to be had, Frisco is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the community. The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and run all the way through Dec. 4. Along with the titular samplings of wassail, which is usually hot mulled cider or wine, people can expect fireworks, visits with Santa and more.
Summit Daily News
Goods in the Woods art fair coming to Keystone’s Warren Station
Keystone Resort will host a local holiday art fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren Station Center for the Arts. The holiday marketplace and art fair will feature local artists, crafters, and live music from the NewArkansans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Vipers poised to build off last season’s fan energy and excitement
Summit County offers many sports to watch throughout the winter. Whether that is attending a local ski and snowboard competition, watching a Summit High School winter sports team or cheering at a local Nordic ski race, Summit offers something for every sports lover. Last year, one of the most popular...
Summit Daily News
Inflation, cost of living increases highlight the importance of community dinners this Thanksgiving
With historic inflation and a more than 150% increase in demand for aid at local food banks compared to 2021, leaders and volunteers across Summit County have been working hard to provide a welcoming dinner for the community this Thanksgiving. Family & Intercultural Resource Center executive director Brianne Snow said...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Tony Jones: A time to be thankful
Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Government wage increases will cause more inflation locally
Initially we had the town of Silverthorne increase their pay scale for all employees because they had a budget overage of about $500,000 for wages. Nobody, including the Summit Daily News bothered to ask how many positions were still unfilled. Was it five positions at $100,000, or was it 10 positions at $50,000? Most likely the latter.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The heroes of our 2022 election made sure your vote counted
Now that we can safely watch TV without being flooded with campaign ads, political signs are hopefully down, unwanted text messages/phone calls have stopped, and our mailboxes are no longer full of candidate mailings. It is time to accept the results of the election and thank the real heroes of the 2022 General Election.
