Avon, CO

Summit Daily News

This week in history Nov. 25, 1922: Accident on Boreas, work on Baldy tunnel speeds up and a successful picture show

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 25, 1922. Last Monday afternoon, several of the Blue Valley stock growers made a shipment of cattle to the Denver market. The train left Breckenridge with 18 cars of cattle with four engines. When they reached Boreas, the two pusher engines disconnected from the train and left the caboose standing on the grade. The trainmen released the brakes to run the cab far enough down to catch up with the main train and a brake rod broke, causing the brakes to fail, and nothing could stop the caboose from running into the train.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts

VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Greet the wintertime holidays with Frisco’s Wassail Days starting Saturday

Though there are still probably Thanksgiving leftovers to be had, Frisco is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the community. The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and run all the way through Dec. 4. Along with the titular samplings of wassail, which is usually hot mulled cider or wine, people can expect fireworks, visits with Santa and more.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Goods in the Woods art fair coming to Keystone’s Warren Station

Keystone Resort will host a local holiday art fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren Station Center for the Arts. The holiday marketplace and art fair will feature local artists, crafters, and live music from the NewArkansans from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Tony Jones: A time to be thankful

Today is Thanksgiving Day, a hallowed American holiday, the meaning of which may differ for citizens of this country, depending on their heritage. For many, it is a day to commemorate Rockwellian tales of the Pilgrims and the feast some histories tell us they held with the friendly Indigenous people they’d encountered upon landing on the wild shores of this continent. To others, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a land grab and genocide that would fuel the turbulent relations between Indians and European settlers for centuries to come. Unraveling those mists that cloud the history of Thanksgiving is not a can of worms I intend to open in this column.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

