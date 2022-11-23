ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Black Friday Shopping on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Black Friday shopping at Westgate Mall began at 7 a.m. for shoppers on the High Plains. Employees arrived as early as 4 a.m., with the day bringing a lot of foot traffic and excitement for major retailers and mall vendors. “Today’s been real good,” Bobby Spruell, a Dippin’ Dots employee, said. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession. If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:. Fredericksburg.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
AMARILLO, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

$ 16 Million Dollars Worth Of Counterfeit Goods Seized

Law Enforcement seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business. In August, The Amarillo Police Department received a report on trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle. The Homeland Security Investigations at the...
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department fights 3 fires in 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on three fires the department responded to in the last 24 hours. Two of the fires occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Amarillo and near downtown, respectively. The third fire occurred Wednesday morning in northeast Amarillo. 1100 North Mississippi Officials with the Amarillo Fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX

