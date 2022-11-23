Read full article on original website
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
iheartoswego.com
Sign Up Today for Foster and Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday,...
iheartoswego.com
Trinity UMC to Host 2022 Nu-2-U Christmas Sale and Cookie Sale Dec. 10th
Trinity United Methodist Church Christmas Nu-2-U and Christmas Cookie Sale is planned for December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delicious homemade cookies will be available for sale by the pound. A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy food and toys for several families at Christmas.
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally
U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies Union reaches impasse in negotiations with County
The Teamsters Local 118 and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors have come to an impasse in their contract negotiations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. The Union has declared the impasse during the ninth negotiation session. The Union and the County are reportedly at odds over wages. The Union claims the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies have the lowest wages for all surrounding counties and municipalities.
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Ontario County sheriff's deputies beef up presence at Eastview Mall for holidays
VICTOR — If the weather cooperates, an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy may ride to the rescue of someone involved in an emergency or incident at Eastview Mall this holiday season aboard a … bicycle. Close to 1 million shoppers are expected to walk the aisles of Eastview...
iheartoswego.com
Lyle Cooper – November 25, 2022
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
Onondaga County AMR family faces loss of child from bacterial meningitis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own, as an emergency services family fought to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, as she was battling a severe case of RSV and bacterial meningitis. There is a GoFundMe page available for Emily and her family, you […]
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
iheartoswego.com
Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022
Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
DeWitt’s opposition to I-81 community grid is pure self-interest (Your Letters)
In response to Ed Michalenko’s commentary in the Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Post-Standard regarding the Interstate 81 project (”Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid”):. I am really tired of people who think they know more than the DOT about building highways. Michalenko claims to...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Thompson group DIGs to boost pollinators
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has for many years encouraged its associates to form “Do It Groups” – referred to internally as DIGs — to bring about positive changes within the health system. Past DIGs have implemented new technology to benefit patients, created helpful...
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
