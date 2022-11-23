ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs Century News

Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off

, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Watch This: Remembering Doug Sahm and the Grateful Dead’s Impromptu 1972 Thanksgiving Day Jam

On one fateful Thanksgiving Day in 1972, lightning struck at Austin’s hallowed Armadillo World Headquarters concert hall. That is, Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead bandmate Phil Lesh shared a stage with Austin’s cosmic groove originator Doug Sahm for a hastily-publicized, totally-free slapdash assembly. A new video from the Society for the Preservation of Texas Music, premiering here, breaks down the Turkey Day insanity. In collaboration with the Austin Museum of Popular Culture and Arts+Labor, the mini-doc features archival footage and narration by Armadillo owner Eddie Wilson.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House

The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
GRANGER, TX
The Highlander

Historic jail on the square to offer event tour

Historic jail on the square to offer event tour Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image The historic Burnet County jail, 109 South Pierce, is located at the intersection of Washington St. on the Burnet County Courthouse Square. The building was initially constructed in 1884. The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’

AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
The Highlander

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
austinot.com

Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!

If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX

