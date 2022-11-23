Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off
, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
Austin Chronicle
Watch This: Remembering Doug Sahm and the Grateful Dead’s Impromptu 1972 Thanksgiving Day Jam
On one fateful Thanksgiving Day in 1972, lightning struck at Austin’s hallowed Armadillo World Headquarters concert hall. That is, Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead bandmate Phil Lesh shared a stage with Austin’s cosmic groove originator Doug Sahm for a hastily-publicized, totally-free slapdash assembly. A new video from the Society for the Preservation of Texas Music, premiering here, breaks down the Turkey Day insanity. In collaboration with the Austin Museum of Popular Culture and Arts+Labor, the mini-doc features archival footage and narration by Armadillo owner Eddie Wilson.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House
The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
Round Rock residents learn how to grow, donate food at Unity Park Community Garden
Les Robertson tends to an okra plant. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Cara Wellner started growing seasonal vegetables in Unity Park Community Garden nearly three years ago to teach her children healthy eating habits. “I figure if they’re growing the food, they will be more apt to want to eat it,” Wellner...
Historic jail on the square to offer event tour
Historic jail on the square to offer event tour Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image The historic Burnet County jail, 109 South Pierce, is located at the intersection of Washington St. on the Burnet County Courthouse Square. The building was initially constructed in 1884. The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County...
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls Subhead Recent community kickoff event got the community excited for what is to come Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image MFIPG's vision is to provide a playground...
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
austinot.com
Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!
If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center readies for Phase 2 expansion
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Emma S. Barrentos Mexican American Cultural Center is readying for Phase 2 of expansion, which is expected to take two years. Groundbreaking for the phase is set to happen on Dec. 10, and completion of the design development phase is expected by the end of November. The site permit application has […]
Bouldin Creek Cafe owner cultivates funky culture amid a changing city
Bouldin Creek Cafe’s interior is covered with art, posters and stickers. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Inside Bouldin Creek Cafe, almost every inch of the walls are plastered with posters and stickers, and the customers often reflect the same eclectic style with brightly dyed hair or colorful tattoos. Owner Leslie Martin...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
