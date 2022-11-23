ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Briefing: Fair Work Week Ordinance; fatal plane crash; 1st openly gay immigrant congressman

By Will Sayre, Paco Ramos-Moreno
 3 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

Off-site electrical issue triggers sporadic outages, stuck elevators at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gay, HIV-positive Latino banker ties firing to discrimination

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation. Plaintiff Sergio Dieguez’s Los Angeles Superior...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside Kenneth Mejia’s unconventional campaign and historic win

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ new city controller-elect, Kenneth Mejia, did not care to take a conventional approach to politics. Instead, he dressed up in a giant Pikachu costume to do voter outreach. He placed billboards around LA featuring a corgi dressed as Sherlock Holmes, breaking down city budget facts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

3 people shot in Hawthorne, 1 struck by vehicle

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at...
HAWTHORNE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Power shutoffs to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison's Public Safety Power...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public health department offers tips to avoid spreading viruses at gatherings

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing,...

