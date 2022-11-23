Read full article on original website
Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices rose.
JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China's pension market
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Warburg Pincus (WP.UL) and UBS (UBSG.S) are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week.
Wall Street ends an uneven day of trading with mixed results
Wall Street capped an unsteady day of trading with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday, as gains by energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, its third straight drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%, while the Dow...
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
Nissan gets $1.44 billion green loan for zero-emission mobility investments
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has signed a 200-billion-yen ($1.44 billion) green loan agreement to fund zero-emission mobility investments, the automaker said on Wednesday.
Half of world's democracies in decline: report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
2022 World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico odds, picks and predictions
In a Group C stage match, Saudi Arabia (1 win, 1 loss, 0 draws) and Mexico (0-1-1) meet Wednesday at Lusail Iconic Stadium at 2 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years.
