Harlan, IA

Related
kjan.com

3 injured in Mills County SUV rollover crash

(Glenwood, Iowa) – Three people were injured during a single-vehicle rollover accident early this (Saturday) morning, in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened on I29 northbound at around 4:30-a.m., when the driver of a 2003 Ford SUV, 28-year-old Iri Mendez Degante, of Omaha, fell asleep at the wheel near mile marker 32.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
WIBW

Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
TOPEKA, KS
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

1 killed in accident on I-80

(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Las Vegas, NV man killed in a Cass County (IA) crash

(Anita, Iowa) – A 53-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died early this (Saturday) morning, during a crash north of Anita, on Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the Interstate, when the vehicle struck the bridge pillar at Exit 70. The accident happened at around 12:30-a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

An Iowa county attorney in national group, working on truancy, juvenile programs

(Radio Iowa) – Carroll County Attorney John Werden is urging congress to approve spending on youth programs designed to support at-risk kids and, hopefully, keep them out of the criminal justice system when they’re adults. Werden is on the executive board of a non-partisan group representing sheriffs, chiefs of police and prosecutors from all 50 states. “We work for legislation in Washington that we believe, long term, reduces or prevents crime,” Werden says.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic vying to be a Bill Reilly Talent Show site

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic could become a qualifying site to hold a Bill Reilly Talent Show, with winners moving on to the State Fair Competition. Assistant Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Christensen spoke with the Parks and Rec Board about the possibility, and some hurdles that are in the way.
ATLANTIC, IA

