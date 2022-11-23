Read full article on original website
kjan.com
3 injured in Mills County SUV rollover crash
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Three people were injured during a single-vehicle rollover accident early this (Saturday) morning, in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened on I29 northbound at around 4:30-a.m., when the driver of a 2003 Ford SUV, 28-year-old Iri Mendez Degante, of Omaha, fell asleep at the wheel near mile marker 32.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
WIBW
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
kmaland.com
1 killed in accident on I-80
(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
WOWT
kjan.com
Las Vegas, NV man killed in a Cass County (IA) crash
(Anita, Iowa) – A 53-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada died early this (Saturday) morning, during a crash north of Anita, on Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the Interstate, when the vehicle struck the bridge pillar at Exit 70. The accident happened at around 12:30-a.m.
WOWT
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day Mark Jontz turned himself in for traffic violations, he told his daughters he’d see them in a few days. “I never thought that would’ve been the last time I would see my dad. When he walked in to sit out his fines,” said Nicole Bielenberg, one of his daughters.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
WOWT
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friends and loved ones honor a local man who lived on the streets. They did so from the same spot where he was found beaten a month ago. An Omaha man is in custody for assaulting a homeless man around Halloween. He will soon be facing upgraded charges.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
kjan.com
An Iowa county attorney in national group, working on truancy, juvenile programs
(Radio Iowa) – Carroll County Attorney John Werden is urging congress to approve spending on youth programs designed to support at-risk kids and, hopefully, keep them out of the criminal justice system when they’re adults. Werden is on the executive board of a non-partisan group representing sheriffs, chiefs of police and prosecutors from all 50 states. “We work for legislation in Washington that we believe, long term, reduces or prevents crime,” Werden says.
kjan.com
Atlantic vying to be a Bill Reilly Talent Show site
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic could become a qualifying site to hold a Bill Reilly Talent Show, with winners moving on to the State Fair Competition. Assistant Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Christensen spoke with the Parks and Rec Board about the possibility, and some hurdles that are in the way.
Cass County Supervisors receive report from West Central Community Action
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday received a report from Wendy Mueller, Executive Director of West Central Community Action. Mueller said in Fiscal Year 22 they served 550 households, consisting of almost 1,200 individuals in Cass County, an increase of 60 households over last year. Services...
