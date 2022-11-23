Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest prepares for a tender Tennessee Christmas

Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Kingsport Times-News
Step back in time for 'Christmas in the Country' at Exchange Place
KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country. Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.
Herald and Tribune
Tipton-Haynes celebrates an 1861 holiday
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present “Visions Of Christmas: 1861” on Saturday, December 3 from 2-6 p.m. You are invited to be a guest of the Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season. Experience what it was like for this family with...
Herald and Tribune
Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire
Christmas is coming to Jonesborough. While the town is planning a series of events throughout the Christmas season, one special event will be returning this year. The Holiday Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Jonesborough’s Mill Spring Makers Market, features over 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen, and makers, complete with live demonstrations, music, and food.
Kingsport Times-News
Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend
KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association receives check for food pantry
The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association (JAMA) received a check from the Old Town Quilters on Nov. 10 to help their food pantry ministry continue to be a blessing. “We sell table runners every year at the International Storytelling Festival and all those proceeds go to the food pantry,” said Old Town Quilters member Mindy Smith. “That money is what we are presenting to JAMA this evening.”
Herald and Tribune
Soup & Songs for the holidays promises good food, lots of fun
The McKinney Center will kick off the holiday season with Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World on Monday, Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. This event returns as an in-person, sit-down dinner with entertainment. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner...
‘The Giving Tree’ gives back to the community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some were out today putting the finishing touches on their Candyland Christmas trees in Johnson City, and that includes a tree that’s for more than just decorations. Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is putting up what they’re calling “The Giving Tree.” The tree will have new and free items on […]
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Johnson City Press
This is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree
With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas. That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.
Herald and Tribune
Fender's Farm takes travelers on the 'Road to Bethlehem'
During the fall months, Fender’s Farm in Jonesborough turns into a pumpkin paradise – during the Christmas months, it becomes the road to Bethlehem. Taking place on Dec. 2 and 3, Fender's Farm owner Carroll Fender said this journey to the manger and beyond takes the rider through 15 different scenes depicting one of the most famous travel stories of all time.
Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
Food Truck Friday: Hound Dogs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The food truck ‘Hound Dogs’ based out of Johnson City does it all. “We do regular hot dogs, make your own with mustard, chili, and onion, but what sets us apart is that we do a lot of the specialty hot dogs like The Rocky Top, The Volunteer, The Hound […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson County will kick off Christmas season on first weekend in December
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County will be welcoming in the Christmas season during the first weekend in December with its annual Christmas Parade and lots of other activities. Things will get started in a big way on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with Christmas on Main. This event is hosted by the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and features the Christmas tree lighting and a special dedication in the memory of Danny Herman on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. There will be local vendors, special singing, a visit from Santa Claus and more.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
One Acre Café hosts ninth annual Thanksgiving community event
JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Wednesday, One Acre Cafe in Johnson City hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving community event. The cafe began preparing for the meal in September. With help from employees, volunteers, and the community, the cafe was able to pull off another successful event. They provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people, […]
