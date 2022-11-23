Read full article on original website
Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching
An Algerian court has sentenced 49 people to death after they were found guilty of lynching a man wrongly suspected of starting forest fires last year ,the state news agency says. The sentences are likely to be reduced to life in prison as there is a moratorium on executions. In...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Lucy Letby: Baby was at risk of coma and death, nurse trial hears
A baby allegedly poisoned with insulin by Lucy Letby was left at risk of coma and death, an expert has told the nurse's murder trial. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at Countess of Chester Hospital, in August 2015. She has...
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Emergency department situation 'worse than during Covid'
A senior doctor has warned that patients waiting long periods in emergency departments to be admitted to hospital are “going to come to harm". Dr Andrew Dobbin, a consultant at the Ulster Hospital, said there was “almost a one-in, one out-policy” at the hospital because of delays discharging medically fit patients.
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest. The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020. He was a drug user and...
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
Mental health: Teenager felt pushed around after asking for help
A 15-year-old boy has said he felt "pushed around" when he asked for support with his mental health. Ruben Kelman, from Cardiff, said he was in a "very, very low place" when he asked for help, but it left him feeling more anxious. Ruben, a member of the Welsh Youth...
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Abi Fisher murder: Husband could have sentence extended
A man who was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after murdering his wife could face an extension to his sentence. Matthew Fisher, 30, from Castleford strangled and beat Abi Fisher, 29, then bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland. He was jailed for...
Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week. Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November. He had approached the girl just after...
Wolverhampton man jailed for murdering father in drunken row
A man has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his father following a drunken row. Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument outside his home in Wolverhampton on 18 September 2021. The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following...
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
