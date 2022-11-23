Reentry home for former incarcerated met with more pushback at Prior Lake city council meeting

Read full article on original website
LUANN RENSBERGER
3d ago
This is not going to affect any of you. Where would you prefer these people live? Why do you get to decide who lives where? They did a crime and did their time. Just to be released and be convicted all over again.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 14-20
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 14-20. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 17: A...
Armed standoff ends in arrest Friday in Prior Lake
A man was arrested Friday evening following an hours-long armed standoff in Prior Lake. Police say the suspect assaulted an officer before the standoff began and tried to draw a hand gun before fleeing to a nearby home.
swnewsmedia.com
Update: Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
An hourslong standoff between police and a man who allegedly assaulted an officer in Prior Lake has ended. According to a statement from Prior Lake police chief Steve Frazer, the situation was resolved at about 10 p.m. Friday night. The suspect is in police custody and nobody was injured. "We...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022
Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
fox9.com
George Floyd memorial future under discussion
The City of Minneapolis is developing plans for what to do with the George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation; Richard Leroy Waller, Jr., 28 of Eveleth, MN 55734 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Shawn Andrew Holbrook, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS & Anoka Co. warrant; Laura Evelyn Finstrom, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Antoine Elijah Williams, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance - possession, GM introduce contraband into a correctional facility, & State of Missouri warrant; Keith Allen Christensen, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault; Amber Rose Kalk, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance, FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance (2 counts) & FEL 5th degree-controlled substance (2 counts); Amy Sue Edsall, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher John Rathbun, 69 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Eric Andrew Olson, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order; Jenna Kathrin Newman, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 – Dept. of Corrections warrant; Ariel Lynn Thielen, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co. warrant; Dillon Ray Bostic, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jodee May Gamache, 34 of Mora, MN 55051 - Isanti Co. warrant; Rory Andrew Fischer, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - Hennepin Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Britney Marie Trosper, 29 of Otsego, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Paul John Kiffmeyer, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ranice Marie Hammond, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Stearns Co. warrant; Kassandra Elizabeth Ortiz, 23 of Farmington, MN 55024 - Scott Co. warrant; Serenity May Booth, 19 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Anoka Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of Rochester, MN 55901 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings School Board Member-elect Mark Zuzek arrested for DWI
Hastings School Board-elect Mark Zuzek was arrested on DWI charges on Nov. 17. According to the criminal complaint, Zuzek was stopped by Woodbury police on the morning of Nov. 17. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had run over a stop sign and was driving recklessly, and they stopped Zuzek after witnessing him swerving across the road.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Elects New Council Members, Passes Sales Tax
In a city known for a high retention rate among its elected officials, Maple Grove will soon welcome two new members to its council chambers. Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson will replace seats held by retiring council member Phil Leith, and long-time council member Karen Jaeger. “They’ll be sworn in...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking for the public’s input on a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and another major healthcare company. Earlier this month, Fairview announced it intends to merge with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health next year. The new entity would operate under the Sanford...
