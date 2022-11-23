Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
openden.org
HEB; Frisco’s Newest Addition
On September 21, San Antonio-based grocery store HEB finally opened its doors in Frisco. With this new addition to the community, opportunities and challenges have arised. “I think it’s a great addition to Frisco since it is low on their prices and it provides a lot of job opportunities for people who have been searching for work” HEB customer said.
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
CandysDirt.com
Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury
Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
myfoxzone.com
Road closures, the best time to drive and where you can go for last minute groceries. Here's your Thanksgiving cheat sheet.
DALLAS — For thousands of North Texans, the only way to begin Thanksgiving Day is at the starting line of one of the many Turkey Trot races across the DFW Metroplex. Turkey Trot races will close a number of streets in cities like Dallas, Frisco and Forth Worth for a portion of Thursday morning.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Arlington’s Interlochen Estates Has Twinkled Brightly For 47 Years
First in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Neighborhood: Interlochen, Arlington. Where: Enter off...
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
dallasexpress.com
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX
Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
