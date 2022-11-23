Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed
The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect's phone during a forensic investigation after the tragic shooting.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say one male is dead following a shooting in Hampton, Thursday night.
Police identify victims in Virginia mass shooting
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Man shot during Chesapeake Walmart shooting on ventilator
A 23-year-old Walmart employee is still in the hospital, fighting for his life after he was shot during a mass shooting Tuesday night at the store on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
WAVY News 10
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
NBC News
Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say
Police say the gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was an employee of the store. Police went on to say that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Nov. 23, 2022.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
Police ID victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting, manifesto found
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Comments / 1