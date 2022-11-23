ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KESQ

BTS singer Jin set to begin South Korea military service, source says

K-pop superstar Jin will begin his mandatory military service next month, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday, after the BTS singer appealed to the supergroup’s devoted fans to stay away from his South Korean army training center. The source said the 29-year-old star, BTS’ oldest...
KESQ

Iran beats 10-man Wales to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive

Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages. Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute, securing Iran its first points of the tournament.

