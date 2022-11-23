Read full article on original website
World Cup notes: Fox, U.S. score big numbers with TV audience
Fox drew 15.38 million viewers for Friday's United States-England World Cup match, the second-largest TV audience for a U.S. men's World Cup game.
BTS singer Jin set to begin South Korea military service, source says
K-pop superstar Jin will begin his mandatory military service next month, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday, after the BTS singer appealed to the supergroup’s devoted fans to stay away from his South Korean army training center. The source said the 29-year-old star, BTS’ oldest...
Iran beats 10-man Wales to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive
Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages. Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute, securing Iran its first points of the tournament.
Kylian Mbappé goals ensure defending champion France is first side to seal spot in World Cup knockout stages
Defending champion France became the first side at the 2022 World Cup to reach the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory over Denmark, sealed by a late goal from star forward Kylian Mbappé. Les Bleus enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, but Denmark’s defense held...
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season
