Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
What are the Week 12 outlooks for Deebo Samuel, Justin Fields, Chase?

What are the Week 12 outlooks for Deebo Samuel, Justin Fields, Chase?
Russell Gage (hamstring) remains out for Buccaneers in Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) will not play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Gage will miss his fourth straight contest with a hamstring injury. Expect Julio Jones to see more targets versus a Browns' team allowing 27.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Jones'...
Podcast: Week 12 Preview

Podcast: Week 12 Preview
Players we're thankful for

Players we're thankful for
Notre Dame Notes: Irish Clash With Trojans

Notre Dame Notes: Irish Clash With Trojans

Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. I can't deny how much I respect Notre Dame's ability to be annoyingly inconsistent.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) fully practices with Chargers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After logging a season-high 68% offensive snap percentage, Allen was able to practice in full on Wednesday. In a matchup against an Arizona Cardinals' unit allowing 26.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models current project Allen to score 10.1 FanDuel points.
NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 12

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their bye week, sitting currently at 3-7 and unlikely to make any kind of noise for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they’re not officially eliminated from it just yet. The Jaguars head back home of their bye to TIAA Bank Field to welcome in the Baltimore Ravens and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Berry Boost: Cousins to Underwhelm

Berry Boost: Cousins to Underwhelm
Berry Boost: Sanders and Jones Feeling Love but Not Rodgers

Berry Boost: Sanders and Jones Feeling Love but Not Rodgers
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 12

Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 12
