Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Related
theburn.com
Maizal Latin Street Food coming to Reston shopping center
We like to keep you updated on interesting new restaurants coming to the area — and Maizal Latin Street Food certainly fits the bill. The fast-casual style restaurant has secured a spot at the Plaza America shopping plaza in Reston. Maizal serves an extensive menu that includes bowls, burritos,...
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
theburn.com
Sign goes up at new Kiwa Korean Grill in Sterling
Some visible signs of progress at a new Korean restaurant coming to the Cascades Overlook development in Sterling. Several signs have been installed over the doors at Kiwa Korean Grill. The Burn first reported about Kiwa back in May. We’ve been told the restaurant will feature the popular Korean barbecue...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
theburn.com
Ashburn restaurateurs prove they have staying power
The simple answer was staring us right in the face all along. Cafe Opera, a tiny Chinese restaurant in the heart of Ashburn, got its name because the owners love opera music. Both of them have been performers in concerts and shows. And sure enough, they have opera music playing on the restaurant’s speakers and they often have videos of operas playing on the restaurant’s television screen.
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
Fire at Stafford County Burger King leads to investigation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Burger King in Stafford County, Virginia Friday morning. Firefighters with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the fast food chain, located on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, around 8 a.m. after a report of a fire at the location. Around two minutes after the call, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the vent on the roof of the restaurant.
theburn.com
Car drives through front doors of South Riding Starbucks
An unfortunate morning in South Riding, where a driver accidentally drove through the front doors of a local Starbucks coffee shop. The incident happened at the South Riding Town Center. That’s the shopping center at Tall Cedars Parkway and South Riding Boulevard that used to be anchored by a Food...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
Popculture
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'
Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
theburn.com
New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening
Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
WJLA
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winchester VA You Must Try!
Are you heading to Virginia and looking for the best restaurants in Winchester? Well don’t go any further! We have done some research and have compiled a list of some of the best food in Winchester that you definitely need to make time for!. Virginia is filled with amazing...
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
Comments / 2