Syracuse, NY

Independent
3d ago

Oh Go Home Gillibrand! We only see you around here when free publicity presents itself! You haven’t brought Crap 💩 to the table in 12 years as Senator! You’re going to have EGG on your face if the State of New York failed to follow its own Environmental Laws and Regulations! If John Q. Contractor had not followed the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR), he’d be strung up on the nearest light pole! We already know that over 60% County Residents polled in surveys were against the grid option. This option was absolutely politically motivated and ignored the wishes of Onondaga County citizens and Beyond!

freightwaves.com

Judge orders halt to work on teardown of Interstate 81 through Syracuse

The demolition of the Interstate 81 viaduct that slices through Syracuse, New York, that was set to start soon has been put on hold through a court order. New York state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri, sitting in Onondaga County where Syracuse is located, earlier this month granted the request for an injunction sought by a relatively new group called Renew 81 for All. The suit was filed in late September against the New York State Department of Transportation and several of its leading officials.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Renew 81 group files second lawsuit, this time in federal court, against community grid

Syracuse, N.Y. – Opponents have filed a second lawsuit against the $2.25 billion plan to remove the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. This time, the lawsuit is in federal court. The group calling itself Renew 81 for All filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse against the Federal Highway Administration and its New York administrator.
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub

IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

