Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update. “This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”
Aaron Carter’s son turns 1 just weeks after dad’s death

Melanie Martin celebrated her son Prince’s first birthday, while also honoring her child’s late father, singer Aaron Carter. The boy celebrated his first birthday just three weeks after his dad was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. Carter was 34. Martin, who had been...
