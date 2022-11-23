Read full article on original website
KESQ
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
KESQ
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce ‘This Is Me…Now’
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update. “This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
KESQ
Mariah Carey’s twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair. Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” and she was joined by some special guests. Her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon,...
KESQ
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose said in a...
KESQ
Aaron Carter’s son turns 1 just weeks after dad’s death
Melanie Martin celebrated her son Prince’s first birthday, while also honoring her child’s late father, singer Aaron Carter. The boy celebrated his first birthday just three weeks after his dad was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. Carter was 34. Martin, who had been...
