30 cool tech gifts under $50 for everyone on your list — from headphones to wireless chargers

Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Cyber Monday 2022: The best early deals and what you need to know to maximize your savings
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday might not be officially here yet, but we're already seeing some noteworthy discounts. If you missed out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday offers a great opportunity to save big. We're keeping tabs on all the best...
Yes, Android smartphones may never be as 'cool' as iPhones, but I don't care. Here are the 7 reasons why I'll never buy an Apple phone.
"They say that once you get an iPhone, you never go back," writes Insider's Grace Dean. "I don't want to get stuck in that loop."
Business Insider
Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale: the 35+ best deals to shop right now, including Xbox, Dyson, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It's officially Black Friday, which means Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing. Throughout Black Friday, we'll be constantly updating this page with all the best discounts currently available, like the best Black Friday deals from Amazon and Apple.
Business Insider
Black Friday Xbox deals: The best discounts available now on consoles, games, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is delivering some excellent deals on Xbox consoles, games, and gear, including the lowest price we've seen to date on the Xbox Series S. Microsoft's online store is the best place to find the more...
Business Insider
Last chance to save on Apple Watch Black Friday deals — including the Apple Watch Ultra, on sale for the first time ever
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is down to its last few hours so now is the time to save on pricey products from Apple, including the ever-popular Apple Watch. Year after year, we see all models of the smartwatch drop to...
We visited the same Walmart on Black Friday in 2021 and 2022 — and the consistent emptiness shows the waning importance of the shopping holiday
Though 2022 was slightly busier, both visits were significantly quieter than the massive Black Friday crowds scoping out sales in earlier years.
I've worked at Kohl's for 9 Black Fridays. I get my fair share of pushy customers, but my favorites are the people who make a day of it.
MaryKate Murphy said the best shoppers come with lists, know what they want, and have successful past experiences doing Black Friday shopping.
Business Insider
Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals: The best discounts on PS5 bundles, games, and accessories
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 has arrived, delivering deals on games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as discounts on PS5 accessories. PS5 consoles remain hard to find, but stores have been restocking bundles with hit games like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
These 6 companies are bucking the Black Friday conspicuous consumption trend — from fully closing stores to going all in on charity efforts
Retailers are increasingly putting a new spin on the shopping holiday, with some opting out altogether.
High-profile Apple executive overseeing App Store deleted his Twitter account, which had over 200,000 followers
Phil Schiller, an executive for over 30 years, deleted his account over the weekend. It came after Elon Musk complained about App Store fees.
Black Friday online sales are estimated to hit a record-breaking $9 billion — and Walmart was the most searched retailer this year
Walmart was the most searched for followed by Target, Kohls, and Amazon, according to data gathered by advertising technology company.
Comments / 0