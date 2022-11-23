ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Biden's step toward allowing student loan discharge in bankruptcy is 'a step in the right direction,' director of new student loan documentary says, but 'the devil is always in the details'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5znY_0jLFZWcz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr4Wv_0jLFZWcz00
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 26, 2022.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • The Education and Justice Departments on Thursday issued new guidance on bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers.
  • Though "it's a step in the right direction," director of "Loan Wolves" Blake Zeff told Insider, it may not be a real fix.
  • "Loan Wolves," a documentary about the law surrounding bankruptcy and student loans, premiers Dec. 11 on MSNBC.

Student debt has been making headlines due to the Biden administration's one-time cancellation initiative — currently held up by the courts — and another pause on repayment, until June 30, 2023 .

But, according to Blake Zeff, director of the new documentary "Loan Wolves," there's an under-discussed solution for the ballooning crisis that impacts 43 million borrowers who hold more than $1.6 trillion in debt: bankruptcy.

Currently, two words inserted into a '90s law make it nearly impossible for borrowers to declare bankruptcy over student loan debt.

'Undue hardship'

"Loan Wolves" follows Zeff as he traces the mysterious origins of the "undue hardship" clause — a phrase included in the 1998 reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, which outlined federal guidelines for education funding, and caused the bankruptcy complications student loan borrowers deal with today.

Zeff, who worked as a senior aide for three years for Sen. Chuck Schumer and a senior policy and communications adviser in the New York Attorney General's Office before pivoting to a career in journalism, has spent the greater part of the last six years researching student loans, bankruptcy, and the "undue hardship" clause.

In the existing laws around student debt, borrowers must prove "undue hardship" in order to discharge the debt through bankruptcy, which means a judge must determine the borrower has made a good-faith effort to repay the debt, but can't maintain a "minimal standard" of living and their circumstances likely won't improve. The high legal standard has long been criticized as both too subjective and too steep a requirement to make borrowers meet, including by organizations such as the American Bar Association .

Few borrowers — even those struggling with cancer and debilitating epilepsy — are able to discharge their student loans under the "undue hardship" standard, which is a more strict requirement than discharging other debts, including credit cards, gambling debt, or collection agency accounts.

A 'step in the right direction'

On Thursday, November 17, the Departments of Education and Justice issued new guidance regarding bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers in an effort to make overwhelming debt easier to get rid of.

However, the new rules may not be the fix it promises to be.

"It's certainly a step in the right direction, and I'm really glad that this is a conversation that has made its way to the president's desk," Zeff, a former politics editor at Salon, told Insider. "But, look, the devil is always in the details with these things."

The Biden administration's new guidance seeks to clarify the factors necessary to meet the "undue hardship" standard by taking into account a borrower's current and future ability to pay, as well as a good-faith effort to make payments, as determined by Justice Department attorneys in consultation with the Department of Education.

Though the new guidance may prove helpful for some, the criteria are still somewhat subjective and are not codified into law, meaning they may be disregarded by the next administration, if a law is not passed.

"The current undue hardship method of student loan discharge is random, arbitrary, and unfair," National Consumer Law Center Staff Attorney John Rao said in a recent statement about the new change. "The new guidance has the potential to provide a meaningful avenue for relief, but its effectiveness will depend on how it is implemented by the Departments of Education and Justice."

The conversation surrounding the "undue hardship" clause and student loan discharge through bankruptcy has evolved in recent years, as the Biden administration has progressed on promises to discharge some student debt and address the growing debt crisis .

Cancelation of student debt?

The administration's effort to discharge between $10,000 and $20,000 per federal borrower is currently stalled by legal challenges , and its fate is being appealed to the Supreme Court .

The Department of Education's move to clarify the bankruptcy criteria is an indicator the administration is focused on additional elements of the student debt crisis .

"It's kind of good news and bad news because my sense is that one of the reasons why the president is now looking at bankruptcy is because his cancelation plan is in legal jeopardy," Zeff said, referring to a Texas court ruling currently preventing the Biden administration from forgiving some student debt . "And my sense is that, if the plan to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 per borrower went through, you can kind of imagine them thinking 'Well we addressed, this let's move on,' and I wonder if the reason they're now looking at these other parts of the of the puzzle, is because of the uncertainty around the cancelation."

Through the course of the film, Zeff's questioning of the clause goes all the way to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin, both of whom are working on student loan debt fixes, albeit in different ways. Schumer has been pushing Biden to cancel student loan debt. And last year, Durbin introduced a bill that would provide bankruptcy as an option for borrowers who have no realistic way to pay back their "overwhelming" student debt.

Bigger than just student debt

"This movie on the surface is about student loans, but I think it's really in many ways about our democracy more broadly," Zeff said. "Because you're really seeing how a bill becomes a law — and that it's not the way we were taught when we were in school with the 'Schoolhouse Rock' — and then in terms of trying to even track down who's behind some of these provisions, that was a whole shocking escapade. And without giving away too much, it involves some people who were never elected, and who most people have never heard of."

"Loan Wolves,"  premiers on December 11 on MSNBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock on December 12.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 91

Haley Hagan
3d ago

this is a terrible plan. anybody who supports this obviously doesn't know how bankruptcy works and how long it follows you. if this passes. I hope people don't file bankruptcy just to get rid of them without doing their research first.

Reply(12)
24
Mary Houghton
3d ago

pay your own student loan I couldn't afford to go to college so I shouldn't have to pay you're bill

Reply(8)
17
Dirk D
3d ago

even Pelosi knows this is not legal. however that doesn't stop the D's. they are the masters at pushing things thru they know won't hold muster and then judge shop to get the outcome they want. lawfair

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
findingfarina.com

What Is the Average Credit Score in America?

When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Business Insider

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Kjerstin Laine, 30, owes over $110,000 in student debt from undergraduate and graduate programs. Laine's career in the nonprofit sector, in theory, offers a path to forgiveness. But interest means she's barely paid it off, and Biden's forgiveness is just a drop in the bucket. Like millions of student-loan borrowers,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

If you're banking with the San Francisco-based mega-bank Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report, you've likely noticed that the company just can’t seem to stay out of hot water. The last few months have seen the bank's name in headlines for a lot of very no-good reasons. Most...
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Business Insider

Business Insider

746K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy