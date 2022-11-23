ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller

In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona

The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
Former Arizona QB Jordan McCloud commits to James Madison

With the NCAA transfer portal about to open for all players in about a week, it’s expected that several members of Arizona’s 2022 roster will put themselves on the free agent market. One of the Wildcats who already was in the portal has found his new home. Quarterback...
Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind

In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. ASU

LT Sam Langi, 54 (51.1) WR Jacob Cowing, 53 (61.6) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 52 (66.0) TE Tanner McLachlan, 51 (63.6) WR Dorian Singer, 49 (65.9) WR Tetairoa McMillan, 48 (51.8) RB Michael Wiley, 34 (84.1) LG Wendell Moe, 33 (61.0) LG Josh Donovan, 22 (60.1) RB Jonah Coleman, 13 (72.4)
What Jedd Fisch, Arizona players said after Territorial Cup win over ASU

Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
Scouting report: No. 15 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Who: Cal Baptist (2-2) vs. No. 15 Arizona (4-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) CAL BAPTIST. G Trinity San Antonio (5-10 sophomore) G Brittany Klaman (5-11 senior) F Kinsley Barrington...
6A Quarterfinals: No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Highland

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic (7-4) at No. 2 Gilbert Highland (8-3) Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (25-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). Highland coach: Brock Farrel (53-20, sixth year with the Hawks, 65-38 in his ninth year overall). When Salpointe has the ball:. Run percentage: 55.4 percent (313 rushes)
Salpointe Catholic’s season ends in 14-10 Quarterfinal loss to Highland

Gilbert — The season has officially come to a close for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers following a tough 14-10 road loss to the no. 2 Highland Hawks in the 6A Quarterfinals. While it was an absolutely crushing blow to the seniors on this year’s Lancer squad, the fact the team even made it to the quarterfinals this year is more than anyone predicted for them.
Arizona Wildcats win 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament

Arizona defeated Creighton 81-79 Wednesday to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Wednesday before a packed house at the Lahaina Civic Center. Wildcats center Oumar Ballo scored a career-high 30 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while guard Kerr Kriisa added 13 and dished out nine assists, according to a tournament recap.
