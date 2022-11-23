Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller
In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
azdesertswarm.com
How Jacob Manu went from under-recruited prospect to heart of Arizona’s young defense
In his pursuit of Tetairoa McMillan and other standout offensive players at Anaheim’s Servite High School, Jedd Fisch had quite a few conversations with those prospects about how they important they would be to Arizona’s rebuild. There was another topic that kept coming up in their talks: Jacob...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona
The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
gilaherald.com
Six in a row? ASU football hopes to continue domination of the Territorial Cup series against Arizona
TEMPE – Following a loss to Oregon State, residents and students in Tempe woke up to a typical but troubling rivalry week scene. Arizona State’s iconic “A” on Hayden Butte was vandalized with red and blue paint, sparking the flame for Friday’s in-state meeting. The...
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona QB Jordan McCloud commits to James Madison
With the NCAA transfer portal about to open for all players in about a week, it’s expected that several members of Arizona’s 2022 roster will put themselves on the free agent market. One of the Wildcats who already was in the portal has found his new home. Quarterback...
allsportstucson.com
Faith, Football, Family; The Bourguet’s ties that bind
In Southern Arizona, it’s hard to find a family in athletics more widely known and universally loved than the Bourguets. Since the kids were young, they’ve been involved in all sorts of athletics, but their primary love and focus was football. With Toby coaching their youth team while...
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. ASU
LT Sam Langi, 54 (51.1) WR Jacob Cowing, 53 (61.6) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 52 (66.0) TE Tanner McLachlan, 51 (63.6) WR Dorian Singer, 49 (65.9) WR Tetairoa McMillan, 48 (51.8) RB Michael Wiley, 34 (84.1) LG Wendell Moe, 33 (61.0) LG Josh Donovan, 22 (60.1) RB Jonah Coleman, 13 (72.4)
WATCH: Arizona State, Arizona Rivalry Boils Over Into All-Out Mascot Fight
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are keeping the spirit of college football rivalries alive with a mascot fight. That’s right. One of those sideline spectacles that feels like a thing of the past. Except out in Arizona. Those folks aren’t afraid to put on a show.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch, Arizona players said after Territorial Cup win over ASU
Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football takes on ASU in the Territorial Cup
It was six years ago this weekend that Arizona was finishing up a horrible season, its worst in five years, when it put it all together and beat ASU 56-35 in a game that saw the Wildcats not need to throw the ball once in the second half. Why does...
allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona Wildcats 5-0 fourth straight season behind career-high scoring from Gilbert & Conner
Information provided by Arizona’s media-relations department:. Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Madison Conner hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points as No. 15 Arizona beat Cal Baptist 83-61 Friday night to start 5-0 for the fiifth straight season. Arizona...
College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight
Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 15 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Baptist Lancers
Who: Cal Baptist (2-2) vs. No. 15 Arizona (4-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) CAL BAPTIST. G Trinity San Antonio (5-10 sophomore) G Brittany Klaman (5-11 senior) F Kinsley Barrington...
allsportstucson.com
6A Quarterfinals: No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Highland
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic (7-4) at No. 2 Gilbert Highland (8-3) Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (25-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). Highland coach: Brock Farrel (53-20, sixth year with the Hawks, 65-38 in his ninth year overall). When Salpointe has the ball:. Run percentage: 55.4 percent (313 rushes)
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe Catholic’s season ends in 14-10 Quarterfinal loss to Highland
Gilbert — The season has officially come to a close for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers following a tough 14-10 road loss to the no. 2 Highland Hawks in the 6A Quarterfinals. While it was an absolutely crushing blow to the seniors on this year’s Lancer squad, the fact the team even made it to the quarterfinals this year is more than anyone predicted for them.
mauinow.com
Arizona Wildcats win 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational basketball tournament
Arizona defeated Creighton 81-79 Wednesday to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Wednesday before a packed house at the Lahaina Civic Center. Wildcats center Oumar Ballo scored a career-high 30 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while guard Kerr Kriisa added 13 and dished out nine assists, according to a tournament recap.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
