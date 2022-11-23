Read full article on original website
Related
Business of the Week: Vino Latte
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
wxpr.org
‘It’s time to be thankful’: How a local Potawatomi leader is recognizing Thanksgiving
Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels celebrates Thanksgiving like most Americans — surrounded by family and heaps of food. “To us, Thanksgiving has always been a beautiful, big meal day,” he says. “It’s the day we’re all going to get fat and sleepy. Everybody is going to sit on the couch and unbuckle a couple notches on the belt.”
Rent This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle For Less Than $200 a Night!
Looking for a unique and luxurious getaway to take in Wisconsin sometime soon? Check out this amazing castle that's available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin!. I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun
A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning.
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
Comments / 0