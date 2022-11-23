Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
Franklin News Post
Atchue claims fourth state title, first in cross country
LEESBURG—Franklin County senior Nathan Atchue captured the top individual prize in Class 6 in his final prep cross country race—a state championship—Saturday. Atchue crossed the finish line of the 5K race in 15:43: three seconds faster than Isaac Garcia of South County, who came in second in 15:46.
gratefulweb.com
Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale
Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout
If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
caswellmessenger.com
Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2
This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WSLS
Appomattox wins Region 2C Championship with 38-34 win over Glenvar
GLENVAR, Va. – In only their fourth meeting ever in the Region 2C final, Appomattox beat Glenvar 38-34 to win the title. It was defensive plays in the end that sent the Raiders to victory. “Coach Costello did a great job defensively putting a defense in that would keep...
One man dead, another critically injured in Brunswick County crash
A single vehicle crash in Brunswick County left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSLS
VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WDBJ7.com
Recent report shows boom in business and tourism in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism recently published its annual report, which showed positives in many categories for the Hill City’s post pandemic economy. “It’s always a moment to pause and look back on what the entire world, and country, and region, and...
chathamstartribune.com
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
