Washington State

Statement from Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and founder of Change the Mascot Campaign in response to New York State removing Native American mascots in schools

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

News Release

Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation released a statement yesterday in support of the New York State Department of Education’s notice to school districts throughout the state, calling for the removal of all Native American mascots.

“The Oneida Indian Nation believes that the institutions that teach our children need to be places of safety and tolerance. Schools should be going out of their way to make children of all ethnicities and heritages feel comfortable - that is what the New York State Education Department is attempting to do with their notice to schools to remove Native American mascots. At its core, this issue is really about how this state views its responsibilities to an increasingly diverse population. For too long, we have permitted old traditions to persist - the kind that suggest, in some circumstances, that it is acceptable to use dictionary defined slurs as mascots, like was the case with the Washington NFL team before they changed their names.”

Native American organizations, civil rights groups and public health organizations have made clear the damage that the mascotization of Native people has on our youth. Promoting inclusivity and mutual respect is the best way to unify our communities moving forward.”

The Oneida Indian Nation founded the Change the Mascot Campaign in 2013, which successfully advocated for the change of the Washington NFL team’s derogatory name.

About the Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. A founding member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (also known as the Six Nations or Iroquois Confederacy), the Oneida Indian Nation sided with the Americans in the Revolutionary War and was thanked by Congress and President George Washington for its loyalty and assistance. Today, the Oneida Indian Nation consists of about 1,000 enrolled Members, most of them living in Central New York.

(Image: Oneida Indian Nation)

Comments / 56

TERK131
3d ago

Whats next, changing the name of Mohawk Valley and towns with Indian names. Give me a break. Stone is my Grandfathers name so I guess we can go after you to change the name from Turning Stone.

Reply(1)
26
Mary Dixon
3d ago

I find this appalling and so many Indian places are named in honor of the Indians. I think this is absolutely ridiculous that he supports Governor and doing this and makes me rethink going to places like turning Stone where I used to go to all the time

Reply(5)
25
Enid
2d ago

Are you kidding.❓ Why Now.❓ Did the Native Americans just awaken from.a coma...❓ The cancerous left wingers want to rewrite American History....No reminders of our past, either good or bad events......Why is Aunt Jemima still on the syrup bottle...❓ America has turned into a laughing stock, all over the world...

Reply(9)
18
