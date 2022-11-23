Mary J. Urban Searl, 64, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a sudden illness, with her faithful fur companion, Gizzy, by her side. She was born to the late Junior and Betty Lauderback Urban on July 9, 1958, in Zanesville. Mary loved to entertain people and was often referred to as the life of the party. She could walk into the darkest of rooms and immediately light it up with laughter or grab your attention with one of her ear-piercing whistles. Her bubbly personality and hard-earned work ethic made her one of the most popular employees anywhere she worked. Mary held previous employment at Eaglesticks for multiple years where she excelled as a waitress and was a crowd favorite, often requested for catered parties and receptions, a cook for Peaches Place and the Zanesville Eagles. Most recently, she held positions as a bartender and cook at B & V’s Snack Bar and The Hangout in Crooksville, until her health prevented her from working any longer. She is a member of the Roseville Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Post 9090 in Crooksville. To say Mary will be sorely missed is an immense understatement. Left to mourn her passing are her beloved daughter, Brittany Searl of Crooksville; favorite fur child, Gizmo; adoring grandchildren, Madison Rambo, Tyson Fisher and Quinton Gill; brother, Jim Urban; sisters, Debbie Nelson, Anna Mae Gillogly and Chris Hammer; several close friends, extended family members and customers who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Lightfoot. Calling hours will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. No funeral services will be observed, and A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at The Hangout, 826 China Street, Crooksville. You may Sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com.

