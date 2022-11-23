Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Marian L. Dumolt
Marian L. Dumolt, 80, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:12 p.m. Friday November 25, 2022 at Alter Care of Zanesville. She was born on June 2, 1942 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Winter) Barnett. She retired from Zanesville City Schools where she served as a registered nurse for 38 years. She also worked at Bethesda Hospital, Helen Purcell Home, and Sunnyview Nursing Home. She graduated from the Bethesda School of Nursing in 1963. She also worked at Wilson School for a number of years helping children with special needs. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church. She is survived by four sons Martin (Cheryl) Dumolt, Charles (Lisa) Dumolt, James (Kelly) Dumolt, and Wayne (Julie) Dumolt. One step-son Jeff Fountain. Five step-daughters Jolene Dixon, Marcia Fountain, Marla Zakany, Teresa Williamson, and Robin Stutes. Five grandchildren Aaron, Adam, Kyle, Ryan, and Kearstin. Seven great-grandchildren. Numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Julie (Mark) Uphold. Special friends Joe and Sandy Stitt. Her special dog Molly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Martin Dumolt, her second husband Robert Fountain. Grandson Andrew Dumolt. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Monday November 28, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday November 29, 2022 with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio and Alter Care of Zanesville.
WHIZ
Mary J. Urban Searl
Mary J. Urban Searl, 64, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a sudden illness, with her faithful fur companion, Gizzy, by her side. She was born to the late Junior and Betty Lauderback Urban on July 9, 1958, in Zanesville. Mary loved to entertain people and was often referred to as the life of the party. She could walk into the darkest of rooms and immediately light it up with laughter or grab your attention with one of her ear-piercing whistles. Her bubbly personality and hard-earned work ethic made her one of the most popular employees anywhere she worked. Mary held previous employment at Eaglesticks for multiple years where she excelled as a waitress and was a crowd favorite, often requested for catered parties and receptions, a cook for Peaches Place and the Zanesville Eagles. Most recently, she held positions as a bartender and cook at B & V’s Snack Bar and The Hangout in Crooksville, until her health prevented her from working any longer. She is a member of the Roseville Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Post 9090 in Crooksville. To say Mary will be sorely missed is an immense understatement. Left to mourn her passing are her beloved daughter, Brittany Searl of Crooksville; favorite fur child, Gizmo; adoring grandchildren, Madison Rambo, Tyson Fisher and Quinton Gill; brother, Jim Urban; sisters, Debbie Nelson, Anna Mae Gillogly and Chris Hammer; several close friends, extended family members and customers who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce Lightfoot. Calling hours will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. No funeral services will be observed, and A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at The Hangout, 826 China Street, Crooksville. You may Sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com.
WHIZ
Judy Kay Lind
Judy Kay Lind, 74 of Nashport died 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare CCU following a month long illness. She was born August 15, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of James Raymond Farmer and Bernice Louise Baldwin Farmer. She graduated from Jefferson High School Class...
WHIZ
Primrose Resident, Richard Troup, Writes A Story
ZANESVILLE, oh- A very talented resident is moving through the halls of the Primrose Retirement Community in Zanesville. Richard Troup is a former teacher who has called Primrose home for about a year. In that time he became inspired to write the book, “Max the Bunny with the Backwards Ear” in dedication to his grandchildren.
WHIZ
Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident
A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
WHIZ
Update: Licking County Shooting
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
WHIZ
Rosecrans Boy’s Beat Philo in Black Friday Clash
The high school basketball season is underway. There were a handful of boy’s games in action tonight. The Philo Electrics paid a visit to Bishop Rosecrans for a Friday primetime clash. Philo vs Rosecrans both teams looking to start their season on the right foot. First quarter no score...
WHIZ
Community Finds Ways to Give Thanks
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Today was a day to celebrate and give thanks. Many got together with their friends and families to share in the traditonal feast filled with plenty of turkey, stuffing, and all the Thanksgiving favorites. In a year with so much pain and turmoil, it may seem...
WTRF
Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash
PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
WHIZ
Craft & Vendor Show at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, oh – The holidays are about giving, and a great gift to give to a small business is your help and support. Today is Small Business Saturday. A day to appreciate, celebrate, and support small businesses. In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville...
WHIZ
Second Annual Turkey Bowl
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Holliday season is upon us, which means ’tis the season for giving. NLMB Security partnered up with the Salvation Army for the second annual Turkey Bowl. The Turkey Bowl is a football game, hosted by Leo Crosby, to raise donations for the Salvation Army. It is a Fight Hunger campaign and a fun way to give back to the community.
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
WHIZ
Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – Today was the big day for Ohio State and Michigan fans. The two undefeated rivals went head-to-head today at the ‘Shoe. Local fans were at The Barn here in Zanesville today watching the big game. Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in 1897 and today, fans were beyond excited to see the great rivals battle it out once again.
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
WHIZ
Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. couple charged in connection with child’s death
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County couple remains in jail today. Investigators say the two were allegedly involved in the death of a young child. According to reports, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition until their passing on Wednesday. Sources...
Comments / 0