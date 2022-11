BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs play the BYU Cougars at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Eric Hunter Jr. averaging 3.4. The Cougars have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents....

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO