Looking for a new graphics card, but don’t want to spend over 500 bucks? This Black Friday GPU deal with an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is the best option we’ve seen so far. Getting a new graphics card doesn’t mean that you have to rush out and buy the biggest, most expensive version of the RTX 4090 that you can muster. Instead, you can look to value, as most mid-range graphics cards are now on sale for some absolute bargain prices. Ahead of the release of the new-generation RDNA 3 graphics cards, this RX 6700 XT has had its price slashed by a staggering 33%, making this the best Black Friday GPU deal so far.

1 DAY AGO