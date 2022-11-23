ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)

Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA

