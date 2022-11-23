Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Las Vegas. Authorities reported near the 1100 block of W. Hassell on Saturday. Officials are still at the scene. No other information has been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
Police investigate altercation that leaves one person dead near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Wednesday evening. The incident happened on November 23 at around 6:36 p.m. near the 700 block of North 11th Street in downtown Las Vegas. According to police, officers responded to...
One dead, one critically injured following three vehicle crash in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a southwest valley crash that critically injured another person. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and Red Hills Road near Summerlin. According to police, a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south...
Pedestrian critically injured following crash near Boulder Station Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard on the east side of town. According to police, a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on Lamb Blvd when...
Firefighters investigate building fire in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a four-story office building in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night. The Clark County Fire Department initiated a two-alarm response at 4045 Spencer Street around 7:47 p.m. The fire ignited on the fourth floor and activated sprinklers. Heavy...
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northeast valley Jack-in-the-Box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (9:43 p.m.):. One man is dead, and two are injured after a shooting outside a fast food drive-thru in the northeast valley. Police reported to an apartment complex at the 4300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday night.
Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
Vehicle fire on I-15 near Valley of Fire causing traffic delays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-15 North near Valley of Fire Thursday morning. Currently, the left shoulder is blocking traffic on the left side of the highway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out...
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out near state border
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Nevada State Patrol (NSP) want you to know they are there and will write up a ticket if you violate any traffic laws. So far, NSP has handed out 291 violations and 254 for speeding as they joined forces with CHP to keep highways safe this holiday weekend.
North Las Vegas Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department invited their families to carve the turkey and set plates inside the station this Thanksgiving. The Fire Station 51 crew cooked their feast from scratch and shared all the fixings with their loved ones. Captain Jay Ward has been...
Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday
ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
