ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Las Vegas. Authorities reported near the 1100 block of W. Hassell on Saturday. Officials are still at the scene. No other information has been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Firefighters investigate building fire in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a four-story office building in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday night. The Clark County Fire Department initiated a two-alarm response at 4045 Spencer Street around 7:47 p.m. The fire ignited on the fourth floor and activated sprinklers. Heavy...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing woman last seen near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 11/25: Police say Brock was located as of Friday morning. ORIGINAL 11/24: Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing out of downtown Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Sharon Brock was last seen on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vehicle fire on I-15 near Valley of Fire causing traffic delays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A vehicle fire is causing delays on I-15 North near Valley of Fire Thursday morning. Currently, the left shoulder is blocking traffic on the left side of the highway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Joint agency operation Wednesday leads to hundreds of tickets handed out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Limited on-site parking available at Harry Reid Airport as of Friday

ORIGINAL (2:30 P.M):. Heads up if you're headed to Harry Reid Airport this weekend. On-site parking is at capacity as people head home after the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport announced Friday. MORE ON NEWS | New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7. If you...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy