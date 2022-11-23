Read full article on original website
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
Berks woman shoplifts 99 items from grocery store, creates scene when stopped, police say
Nov. 23—A Sinking Spring woman was arrested after shoplifting 99 items with a total value of $1,1000 from a Spring Township grocery store and shoving an employee at the store entrance before running off, police said. Jaylynn Maurer, 20, of the first block of Shillington Road was taken into...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Hanover Township manager: Police probing blast
HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto says police are looking into what caused a loud blast heard across the valley.
Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
Off-duty cop stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have a man in custody that attempted to rob a store in Luzerne County on Tuesday. Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for the report of an off-duty officer that detained a man accused of attempting to rob the store. Police […]
Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument
Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
