ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

How To Spend The Perfect Day At Easton This Holiday Season

💸 This post is sponsored by Easton Town Center. But rest assured, all thoughts and opinions are our own. 👍. There’s no better place in Columbus to get a dose of holiday cheer than Easton Town Center. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, getting the squad together for a night out, taking the kiddos to see Santa, or planning the perfect date night, you’ll find exactly what you need at Easton.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Mega Weekend – Give Thanks, World Cup, Shopping, Highlight the Weekend

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you’re enjoying some great food today. Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Tickets are almost sold out for Brewed! the coffee beer party. Are you watching the World Cup? Head to Lower.com Field for a great party atmosphere! Plus it’s Beat Xichigan Week! If you are working on a gingerbread house, Sunday is the dropoff date! Enjoy your weekend!
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Lorimer's death. He was 96. The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus. Schwarzenegger...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Columbus Makes Art Presents Columbus Children’s Choir Artist Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth

“There is no better vocation than that of being an educator and helping to shape the minds of our future generation”. Ahead of Columbus Children’s Choir’s holiday performances, we chatted with Artist Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth, whose choirs have won countless awards and toured extensively both nationally and abroad. As a conductor, Jeanne has won multiple international competitions, performed at Carnegie Hall and even collaborated with the Vienna Boys’ Choir.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy