Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Peach Cobbler Factory puts tasty twist on classic desserts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to Thanksgiving, you can’t forget about the dessert, but you don’t have to wait 364 days to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop in Columbus, is serving up tasty treats with a twist. “We have...
columbusnavigator.com
How To Spend The Perfect Day At Easton This Holiday Season
💸 This post is sponsored by Easton Town Center. But rest assured, all thoughts and opinions are our own. 👍. There’s no better place in Columbus to get a dose of holiday cheer than Easton Town Center. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, getting the squad together for a night out, taking the kiddos to see Santa, or planning the perfect date night, you’ll find exactly what you need at Easton.
614now.com
Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another
The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
spectrumnews1.com
Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving
HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend – Give Thanks, World Cup, Shopping, Highlight the Weekend
Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you’re enjoying some great food today. Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Tickets are almost sold out for Brewed! the coffee beer party. Are you watching the World Cup? Head to Lower.com Field for a great party atmosphere! Plus it’s Beat Xichigan Week! If you are working on a gingerbread house, Sunday is the dropoff date! Enjoy your weekend!
614now.com
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good
A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
614now.com
The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died
Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Lorimer's death. He was 96. The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus. Schwarzenegger...
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Makes Art Presents Columbus Children’s Choir Artist Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth
“There is no better vocation than that of being an educator and helping to shape the minds of our future generation”. Ahead of Columbus Children’s Choir’s holiday performances, we chatted with Artist Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth, whose choirs have won countless awards and toured extensively both nationally and abroad. As a conductor, Jeanne has won multiple international competitions, performed at Carnegie Hall and even collaborated with the Vienna Boys’ Choir.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
614now.com
Find out which local eatery D.L. Hughley couldn’t get enough of while he was in Columbus
You may know comedian and actor D.L. Hughley as one of the “Original Kings of Comedy” members, as the recipient of the 72nd Peabody Award or as one of his numerous Hollywood film roles. Turns out he’s also a big fan of a local Columbus restaurant. The...
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
