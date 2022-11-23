ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy

Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hanover Twp. man gets 5 years for dealing heroin

A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, was caught during a Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap conspiring with others to distribute heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area. Hale also sold heroin...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video helps catch woman stealing medication

Williamsport, Pa. — A homeowner’s well-placed camera caught a woman removing hydrocodone from a safe. Corey Nan Goode wiped the bottle down with her shirt, along with the handle on the safe after taking the pills. The 43-year-old Goode then locked the safe that was inside the home in the 100 block of Huffman Avenue. A witness provided surveillance footage to police on Aug. 16 after he discovered the medication was missing. Goode, a relative of the accuser, had access to the home and safe, according to the affidavit. Goode was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing. No bail was listed for Goode. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man charged in strong-arm robbery in Allentown

A 42-year-old man was charged in a strong-arm robbery that left the victim with a hand injury Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. Nelson Villaronga, who has no known address, was located by patrol officers from the Fourth Platoon after the 9:45 p.m. robbery in the 700 block of Chew Street, Assistant Chief James Gress said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Tobyhanna man charged with drug trafficking

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Darius Jamal Scott, 45, of Tobyhanna, was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
YAHOO!

Scranton woman sentenced to state prison for death of infant

Nov. 23—SCRANTON — A city woman will serve time in state prison for causing the death of her infant son three years ago this week. Rebecca Hallock, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 2 1/2 to five years of incarceration for her 2021 guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her son, Mosiah Walters.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA

