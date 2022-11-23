Read full article on original website
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
Dominican national arrested in Hazleton faces second deportation
SCRANTON — A man from the Dominican Republic who was arrested in Luzerne County on drug charges after being deported for a previous trafficking offense faces deportation again upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Wednesday...
Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Hanover Twp. man gets 5 years for dealing heroin
A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, was caught during a Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap conspiring with others to distribute heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area. Hale also sold heroin...
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
Surveillance video helps catch woman stealing medication
Williamsport, Pa. — A homeowner’s well-placed camera caught a woman removing hydrocodone from a safe. Corey Nan Goode wiped the bottle down with her shirt, along with the handle on the safe after taking the pills. The 43-year-old Goode then locked the safe that was inside the home in the 100 block of Huffman Avenue. A witness provided surveillance footage to police on Aug. 16 after he discovered the medication was missing. Goode, a relative of the accuser, had access to the home and safe, according to the affidavit. Goode was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing. No bail was listed for Goode. Docket sheet
Man charged in strong-arm robbery in Allentown
A 42-year-old man was charged in a strong-arm robbery that left the victim with a hand injury Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. Nelson Villaronga, who has no known address, was located by patrol officers from the Fourth Platoon after the 9:45 p.m. robbery in the 700 block of Chew Street, Assistant Chief James Gress said in a news release.
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Fentanyl, cocaine, loaded handgun recovered during drug raid in Allentown, police say
Fentanyl and cocaine were recovered by police Tuesday and one man was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of North Sixth Street in Allentown, authorities said. A loaded pistol was also recovered, city police said. Officers took 57-year-old Ernesto Orta into custody...
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
Tobyhanna man charged with drug trafficking
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Darius Jamal Scott, 45, of Tobyhanna, was indicted by a grand jury on drug trafficking charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney […]
Chief: Tannerite focus of explosion probe
HANOVER TWP. — Like many of us, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard the blast which startled residents across the Wyoming Va
Scranton woman sentenced to state prison for death of infant
Nov. 23—SCRANTON — A city woman will serve time in state prison for causing the death of her infant son three years ago this week. Rebecca Hallock, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 2 1/2 to five years of incarceration for her 2021 guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her son, Mosiah Walters.
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Hanover Township manager: Police probing blast
HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto says police are looking into what caused a loud blast heard across the valley.
