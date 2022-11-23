ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around

To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

The analytical explanation for UVA men’s basketball’s vast offensive improvement

Night and day...that is the only way to describe the difference in offensive production with this year’s Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team. UVA went into Vegas and scored 1.40 points per possession (PPP) against Baylor, one of the best defensive teams in the country. This would have been a season high in 2021-22. They followed that up with another quality performance of 1.15 PPP against a tough Illinois team. The Hoos currently rank as the nation's 15th best offensive team according to Bart Torvik, which is even higher than their defensive ranking.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Alabama prep receiver Thomas decommits from Virginia’s recruiting class

Virginia football is down to 12 commitments for the recruiting class of 2023 after Wednesday’s decommitment by Amare Thomas, a wide receiver from Pinson, Ala. Thomas, who committed to Virginia over Penn State, Coastal Carolina and Jackson State in June, announced his decision to back out of his UVA commitment on his Twitter account. He was the only wide receiver commit of the Cavaliers’ current 12-man class.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LYNCHBURG, VA
iheart.com

Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting

South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BLUEFIELD, VA
timesvirginian.com

Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program

When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia

Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy