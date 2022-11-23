Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
Augusta Free Press
‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
streakingthelawn.com
The analytical explanation for UVA men’s basketball’s vast offensive improvement
Night and day...that is the only way to describe the difference in offensive production with this year’s Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team. UVA went into Vegas and scored 1.40 points per possession (PPP) against Baylor, one of the best defensive teams in the country. This would have been a season high in 2021-22. They followed that up with another quality performance of 1.15 PPP against a tough Illinois team. The Hoos currently rank as the nation's 15th best offensive team according to Bart Torvik, which is even higher than their defensive ranking.
jerryratcliffe.com
Alabama prep receiver Thomas decommits from Virginia’s recruiting class
Virginia football is down to 12 commitments for the recruiting class of 2023 after Wednesday’s decommitment by Amare Thomas, a wide receiver from Pinson, Ala. Thomas, who committed to Virginia over Penn State, Coastal Carolina and Jackson State in June, announced his decision to back out of his UVA commitment on his Twitter account. He was the only wide receiver commit of the Cavaliers’ current 12-man class.
Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
WSLS
Appomattox wins Region 2C Championship with 38-34 win over Glenvar
GLENVAR, Va. – In only their fourth meeting ever in the Region 2C final, Appomattox beat Glenvar 38-34 to win the title. It was defensive plays in the end that sent the Raiders to victory. “Coach Costello did a great job defensively putting a defense in that would keep...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night – Christiansburg’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals...
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
timesvirginian.com
Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program
When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
