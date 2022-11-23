Read full article on original website
WSLS
Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore
Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Augusta Free Press
‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout
If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
WSLS
Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
Virginia Earns Scrappy 62-41 Win Over Campbell to Remain Unbeaten
The Cavaliers are 6-0 for the first time since 1997
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night – Christiansburg’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals...
Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Cavaliers' Friday night bout with the Hawks at JPJ
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
Kingsport Times-News
State-record Saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Wildlife Resources is applauding a gentleman for catching the first-ever state record saugeye. Michael Miller, from Nathalie, Virginia, landed a 6-pound Saugeye from the Staunton River. Miller caught the trophy-sized fish with spinning tackle using a crankbait. The fish measured 26¼ inches with a girth of 14 inches, and was officially weighed at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle in Clarkesville, Virginia.
timesvirginian.com
Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program
When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
