Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
MJF’s Fiancée Isn’t Thankful For His AEW World Title Win In Hilarious Tweet
MJF captured the richest prize in AEW when he pinned Jon Moxley for the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022. The Devil Himself is over the moon following his big win and wants his loved ones to address him with a new name. MJF’s...
Mandy Rose Says There Could Be A Story Behind Nikki Bella Match
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE back in 2015 has been nothing short of astounding. She joined the company when the Women’s Revolution had just begun and now it seems she even commented on facing one of the mainstays of the Revolution back in the day. Now, Mandy Rose is enjoying the trail that Bella blazed, but you can never say never in pro wrestling.
Spoiler On Entire WWE Survivor Series WarGames Lineup
WWE is holding Survivor Series WarGames tonight in Boston’s TD Garden. This will be a big show as the WWE main roster sees the first WarGames matches in company history. Now we know which order those matches will appear on the show. Sean Sapp reported the entire lineup for...
WWE Drops First Uncle Howdy Merchandise
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. He has been a regular feature since then and things have changed a lot since he introduced Uncle Howdy. In fact, WWE finally dropped some merchandise for Uncle Howdy. Uncle Howdy was...
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
Rhea Ripley Trolls The Mysterios After Brutal Assault On Thanksgiving
Rhea Ripley has been a pain in the neck for The Mysterios ever since Dominik’s heel turn at Clash at the Castle. The Nightmare continues to stand by Dominik’s side through thick and thin and there’s no denying that. Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the...
Brian Pillman Jr. Cut Off Communication With Teddy Hart
Teddy Hart was the youngest person ever to sign a developmental contract with WWE in 1998. He had a bright future ahead of him, but a whole slew of legal issues ultimately damaged his reputation. In fact, even Brian Pillman Jr. has cut off communication with Teddy Hart. Brian Pillman...
Chris Jericho Blasts Fan For Calling AEW ‘Amateur Hour’
Chris Jericho has been part of the pro wrestling world for over thirty years now. His experience in the business is certainly valueable and this is especially true in AEW. In fact, he blasted a fan who insulted AEW. The Wizard is very visible as one of the biggest stars...
Kurt Angle Regrets Not Being Able To Face Bret Hart
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle remains one of the most accomplished and beloved pro wrestlers of all time. His meteoric rise to the top in WWE continues to be a huge deal even now. While he has faced many legends in WWE, Angle still regrets not being able to face Bret Hart.
Cody Rhodes Says Someone Bailed Him Out During Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping Nightmare
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins elevated him to the upper mid-card level in WWE as well. Rhodes might be out of action right now, but he is certainly grateful to a person who bailed him out on Thanksgiving.
KENTA Responds To Kenny Omega Thanking Him For The GTS
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks faced Death Triangle in the second match of the best-of-seven series. The venue for the bout was Chicago which is also CM Punk’s hometown. Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the crowd was hostile toward The Elite. The Elite played...
Iron Sheik Drags Hulk Hogan With Scathing Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan remains one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. However, his troubled past concerning racism has ultimately led to his downfall. The Iron Sheik is always going after Hogan and he did so again recently.
Becky Lynch Sends Thanksgiving Meal To Sick Kid & His Family
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, even when she is not a part of regular programming. The Man is not only a highly successful WWE Superstar but also has a heart of gold. This is because she made a sick child and his family’s day by providing them with a warm Thanksgiving meal.
Date Of Randy Orton’s Back Fusion Surgery Revealed
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper’s body had gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years, which is why he needed surgery. Now the date for his most recent surgery has been revealed as well.
Shelton Benjamin Trolls Mia Yim On Thanksgiving
Shelton Benjamin is one of Mia Yim’s closest friends in the wrestling business. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion never misses an opportunity to get funny at Michin’s expense. Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter on Thursday and took a hilarious jab at Mia Yim’s spot with Rhea Ripley that...
Becky Lynch Makes Big Claim After WWE SmackDown Return
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star power is undeniable. She was out of action for months, but finally came back this week on Smackdown. Now she has sent a warning to Damage CTRL ahead of Survivor Series. As seen on this week’s...
MJF Flexes Weighted Pull Ups In New Video
MJF played his cards right and won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear this past weekend. The Devil Himself got a little help from Mox’s mentor and trusted adviser William Regal. MJF took to Twitter on Friday and showed off his workout in a new...
MJF Compares Himself To Roman Reigns As The Face Of His Company
Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion since winning the Universal Championship. His epic 800+ day reign as champion will go down in history as one of the greatest title reigns in WWE history. His faction The Bloodline will also be remembered as one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Meanwhile, MJF is also making big waves in AEW.
MJF Trashes Paddy Pimblett Over Viral Dog Poo Video
MJF’s recent rivalry with Paddy Pimblett is well documented. It all started when MJF called Paddy Pimblett a dollar store Conor McGregor. Since then, those two men have had many heated exchanges on Twitter. MJF even threatened to show up at UFC 282 to confront Paddy Pimblett. Now, MJF has fired another shot at the UFC star.
