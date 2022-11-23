ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Twitter To ‘Manually Authenticate’ Checked Accounts Under New Program, Musk Says

Twitter will roll out a new ‘Verified’ service in one week, Elon Musk announced on his social media site—promising varying-colored badges for different kinds of accounts and that accounts with a vaunted checkmark next to their name will be “manually authenticated” by company staff. Musk said the revamped program would launch next Friday, and take steps apparently intended to prevent the site from burning more of the billions he spent to buy it. A proliferation of corporate and individual impersonators triggered an exodus of advertisers after Musk first introduced his Twitter Blue program, which offered users a checkmark and increased visibility for $8 a month.
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Fortune

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about his ‘recession PTSD’ from keeping PayPal and Tesla alive, demands ‘maniacal sense of urgency’

Elon Musk at a Tesla event in 2009, when the carmaker's future looked far less certain. Elon Musk has been making major changes at Twitter in the past few weeks following his $44 billion takeover of the company. But he hasn’t done much in the way of addressing employees directly. That changed Thursday when he gathered employees for a Q&A session.
US News and World Report

Polish Regulator UOKiK Starts Proceedings Against PayPal

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has started proceedings against PayPal over possible prohibited contractual provisions, it said on Wednesday, adding that the possible fine could amount to 10% of the company's revenue. The regulator said it has doubts regarding the payments company's right to impose contractual penalties, such as...
Futurism

Cheapskate Elon Musk Refusing to Pay Bills at Twitter

After demanding verified Twitter users pay a monthly fee to keep their checkmarks, the social media platform's new CEO Elon Musk is reportedly refusing to pay up on some of his company's own bills, according to The New York Times. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel expenses and even...

