Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
Musk Took on a $12.5 Billion Personal Loan Secured by His $62.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “richest man or most indebted man”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. IV. The financing structure. 55. At the time of signing, the financing for the transaction had...
Daily Beast
Twitter To ‘Manually Authenticate’ Checked Accounts Under New Program, Musk Says
Twitter will roll out a new ‘Verified’ service in one week, Elon Musk announced on his social media site—promising varying-colored badges for different kinds of accounts and that accounts with a vaunted checkmark next to their name will be “manually authenticated” by company staff. Musk said the revamped program would launch next Friday, and take steps apparently intended to prevent the site from burning more of the billions he spent to buy it. A proliferation of corporate and individual impersonators triggered an exodus of advertisers after Musk first introduced his Twitter Blue program, which offered users a checkmark and increased visibility for $8 a month.
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about his ‘recession PTSD’ from keeping PayPal and Tesla alive, demands ‘maniacal sense of urgency’
Elon Musk at a Tesla event in 2009, when the carmaker's future looked far less certain. Elon Musk has been making major changes at Twitter in the past few weeks following his $44 billion takeover of the company. But he hasn’t done much in the way of addressing employees directly. That changed Thursday when he gathered employees for a Q&A session.
US News and World Report
Polish Regulator UOKiK Starts Proceedings Against PayPal
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has started proceedings against PayPal over possible prohibited contractual provisions, it said on Wednesday, adding that the possible fine could amount to 10% of the company's revenue. The regulator said it has doubts regarding the payments company's right to impose contractual penalties, such as...
Futurism
Cheapskate Elon Musk Refusing to Pay Bills at Twitter
After demanding verified Twitter users pay a monthly fee to keep their checkmarks, the social media platform's new CEO Elon Musk is reportedly refusing to pay up on some of his company's own bills, according to The New York Times. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel expenses and even...
Comments / 0