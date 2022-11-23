Twitter will roll out a new ‘Verified’ service in one week, Elon Musk announced on his social media site—promising varying-colored badges for different kinds of accounts and that accounts with a vaunted checkmark next to their name will be “manually authenticated” by company staff. Musk said the revamped program would launch next Friday, and take steps apparently intended to prevent the site from burning more of the billions he spent to buy it. A proliferation of corporate and individual impersonators triggered an exodus of advertisers after Musk first introduced his Twitter Blue program, which offered users a checkmark and increased visibility for $8 a month.

1 DAY AGO