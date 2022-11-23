LAKE WACCAMAW — The West Bladen Knights traveled to the East Columbus Gators in a 48-36 victory. The first quarter started off tight between the two teams but the Knights began to catch momentum towards the second quarter. Freshman guard Tylik McCall’s hot hand from beyond the arc helped the Knights widen the gap to 20 points. East Columbus’ cold start on offense carried over into the second quarter and they only managed to scrape together 16 points before halftime.

BLADENBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO