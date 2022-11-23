Read full article on original website
Bladen County educator visits Holocaust Museum for teaching program
ELIZABETHTOWN — Pam Bryant, Assistant Principal (AP) at West Bladen High School, was one of 24 educators from across the state selected to participate in the week-long program “Teaching the Holocaust: Resources and Reflection.”. Hosted by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), Bryant joined...
Elizabethtown man arrested on multiple drug charges
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Monday for Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20 of Elizabethtown. According to information given by police, McKoy was located and arrested in Elizabethtown. The outstanding warrants resulted from a previous...
Knights get a perfect start
LAKE WACCAMAW — The West Bladen Knights traveled to the East Columbus Gators in a 48-36 victory. The first quarter started off tight between the two teams but the Knights began to catch momentum towards the second quarter. Freshman guard Tylik McCall’s hot hand from beyond the arc helped the Knights widen the gap to 20 points. East Columbus’ cold start on offense carried over into the second quarter and they only managed to scrape together 16 points before halftime.
