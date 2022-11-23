Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
It’s the Apple Cup
Welcome to the Apple Cup. For those who joined the bandwagon last year, welcome. For those who’ve been on the bandwagon for many more years, here we go again. Our Washington State Cougars battle the Washington Huskies tonight for state supremacy. It’s good vs. evil, gritty vs. elite, RVs vs. yachts.
How to watch: Washington State vs. UW
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
cougcenter.com
Apple Cup 2022: Preview, game time, TV channel, streaming and more
WSU (7-4, 4-4 in Pac-12) has personally enjoyed a perfect 3-0 November with wins over Stanford and a sweep of the Arizona schools. UW (9-2, 6-2) has also enjoyed a perfect November with a sweep of the Oregon schools and a blowout win over Colorado last week. This years Apple...
247Sports
Washington State Cougars throw social media jab at Washington, saying Huskies are 'all bark, no bite'
As the Apple Cup draws closer, the Washington State Cougars sent a jab towards Washington, tweeting the caption “all bark, no bite” along with a video that features quarterback Cameron Ward, wide receiver Renard Bell and linebacker Travion Brown walking dogs, one of which is a Husky. Washington will look to not only silence the noise against Washington State, but take back the Apple Cup trophy and get revenge after last season’s lopsided loss to Wazzu.
Dawgman.com Predictions - Apple Cup
This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
Yakima Herald Republic
While you were (probably) sleeping, the Husky men landed one of their biggest wins in years
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While you were sleeping and perhaps in a food coma from a Thanksgiving feast, the Washington men’s basketball team won a game and a tournament title that ranks among the most important achievements in the Mike Hopkins era. The significance of the Huskies’ 68-64 overtime...
Odunze Is Enjoying a Hair-Raising Season for Apple Cup-Bound Huskies
The receiver talks about big numbers, Jalen McMillan and his grooming.
Sharpshooting Washington State downs Detroit Mercy
Jabe Mullins scored a game-high 22 points as Washington State broke a school record with 19 3-point field goals Friday
You can watch the Apple Cup at the Garland Theater
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like your TV screen isn’t big enough to watch the Apple Cup, you can watch Saturday’s game on the silver screen at the Garland Theater. Admission is free! The Garland Theater recommends you get there early to make sure you get a good seat. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Apple Cup is...
Huskies win 'rock fight' over Fresno State, will play either St. Mary's or Vanderbilt in Paycom Wooden Legacy
The Washington Huskies didn't show up to the Paycom Wooden Legacy Tournament with their offense, but after locating it in the locker room at halftime, the Huskies were able to execute just enough to outlast Fresno State, 62-57. Keion Brooks was the only Washington (4-1) player in double-figures with 16...
Huskies Go to Overtime to Claim Wooden Title
The UW grinds out a big win over previously unbeaten St. Mary's.
cougcenter.com
What to Watch For: Previewing WSU vs Detroit Mercy
The Cougs finally return home to take on a solid Detroit Mercy team. After a rough week with two bad losses, the Cougs recovered against Eastern Washington and they look to build some momentum against the Titans. Detroit is a team that is volatile, based mostly on the shot-making of...
Huskies Survive Shaky Start and Finish to Win Wooden Opener
The UW downs Fresno State 62-57 in a sloppy tourney outing.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Weblog, Ideas. Street journeys make for superb adventures whether or not you go together with a bunch of pals or that one particular somebody. Though you doubtless have an final vacation spot you need to attain, the most effective components of any highway journey are typically the stops you make alongside the best way. One of the vital well-known highway journeys folks make in Seattle is to Portland as it's not too far, with many fantastic sights to go to alongside the best way.
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
protos.com
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Seeks to Stop Disqualification of Washington Ballots for Signature Mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of ballots are rejected because ballot envelope signatures are flagged as not matching how they've looked in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 27,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the secretary of state's office.
Deranged Passenger Salutes Hitler, Calls For Race War At Seattle Airport
A mentally challenged passenger screamed “heil Hitler” while holding a Nazi salute, then called for a race war before being arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Deranged Neo Nazi Arrested At American Airlines Gate At Seattle Airport. Ahead of his flight from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas – Fort Worth...
