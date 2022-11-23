ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cougcenter.com

It’s the Apple Cup

Welcome to the Apple Cup. For those who joined the bandwagon last year, welcome. For those who’ve been on the bandwagon for many more years, here we go again. Our Washington State Cougars battle the Washington Huskies tonight for state supremacy. It’s good vs. evil, gritty vs. elite, RVs vs. yachts.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Apple Cup 2022: Preview, game time, TV channel, streaming and more

WSU (7-4, 4-4 in Pac-12) has personally enjoyed a perfect 3-0 November with wins over Stanford and a sweep of the Arizona schools. UW (9-2, 6-2) has also enjoyed a perfect November with a sweep of the Oregon schools and a blowout win over Colorado last week. This years Apple...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Washington State Cougars throw social media jab at Washington, saying Huskies are 'all bark, no bite'

As the Apple Cup draws closer, the Washington State Cougars sent a jab towards Washington, tweeting the caption “all bark, no bite” along with a video that features quarterback Cameron Ward, wide receiver Renard Bell and linebacker Travion Brown walking dogs, one of which is a Husky. Washington will look to not only silence the noise against Washington State, but take back the Apple Cup trophy and get revenge after last season’s lopsided loss to Wazzu.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Dawgman.com Predictions - Apple Cup

This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

You can watch the Apple Cup at the Garland Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like your TV screen isn’t big enough to watch the Apple Cup, you can watch Saturday’s game on the silver screen at the Garland Theater. Admission is free! The Garland Theater recommends you get there early to make sure you get a good seat. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Apple Cup is...
SPOKANE, WA
cougcenter.com

What to Watch For: Previewing WSU vs Detroit Mercy

The Cougs finally return home to take on a solid Detroit Mercy team. After a rough week with two bad losses, the Cougs recovered against Eastern Washington and they look to build some momentum against the Titans. Detroit is a team that is volatile, based mostly on the shot-making of...
PULLMAN, WA
SEATTLE, WA
SEATTLE, WA
TACOMA, WA
FARMINGTON, WA

