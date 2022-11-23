ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy

Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
LEWISBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man charged in strong-arm robbery in Allentown

A 42-year-old man was charged in a strong-arm robbery that left the victim with a hand injury Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. Nelson Villaronga, who has no known address, was located by patrol officers from the Fourth Platoon after the 9:45 p.m. robbery in the 700 block of Chew Street, Assistant Chief James Gress said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YAHOO!

Scranton woman sentenced to state prison for death of infant

Nov. 23—SCRANTON — A city woman will serve time in state prison for causing the death of her infant son three years ago this week. Rebecca Hallock, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 2 1/2 to five years of incarceration for her 2021 guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her son, Mosiah Walters.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument

Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
CANTON, PA
YAHOO!

Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others

Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
SUNBURY, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged with guns, fentanyl

ALLENTOWN, PA – Allentown police officer arrested and charged two men during an investigation Tuesday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the city’s vice and intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department conducted an investigation in the area of 7th. & Gordon Streets in the City of Allentown. “During the investigation the following two individuals were detained, and two loaded firearms recovered as well as suspected marijuana and Fentanyl,” said James Green, Assistant Chief of Police Support Services. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luis Rodriguez, 37, were both arrested and charged. The post Two charged with guns, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says

The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA

