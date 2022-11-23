Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
Man charged in strong-arm robbery in Allentown
A 42-year-old man was charged in a strong-arm robbery that left the victim with a hand injury Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. Nelson Villaronga, who has no known address, was located by patrol officers from the Fourth Platoon after the 9:45 p.m. robbery in the 700 block of Chew Street, Assistant Chief James Gress said in a news release.
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
YAHOO!
Scranton woman sentenced to state prison for death of infant
Nov. 23—SCRANTON — A city woman will serve time in state prison for causing the death of her infant son three years ago this week. Rebecca Hallock, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 2 1/2 to five years of incarceration for her 2021 guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her son, Mosiah Walters.
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument
Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Dominican national arrested in Hazleton faces second deportation
SCRANTON — A man from the Dominican Republic who was arrested in Luzerne County on drug charges after being deported for a previous trafficking offense faces deportation again upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Wednesday...
YAHOO!
Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others
Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
Chief: Tannerite focus of explosion probe
HANOVER TWP. — Like many of us, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard the blast which startled residents across the Wyoming Va
Two charged with guns, fentanyl
ALLENTOWN, PA – Allentown police officer arrested and charged two men during an investigation Tuesday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the city’s vice and intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department conducted an investigation in the area of 7th. & Gordon Streets in the City of Allentown. “During the investigation the following two individuals were detained, and two loaded firearms recovered as well as suspected marijuana and Fentanyl,” said James Green, Assistant Chief of Police Support Services. Jonathan Carabollo-Gonzalez, 30, and Luis Rodriguez, 37, were both arrested and charged. The post Two charged with guns, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bethlehem Township police arrest Catasauqua man with 17 grams of Fentanyl, records show
Police arrested a 28-year-old Catasauqua man who attempted to sell four grams of Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug similar to morphine, in Bethlehem Township, authorities said. Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force took Romeo Houpe, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, into custody on Monday, court...
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
Comments / 0