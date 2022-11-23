ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Alan Madej Celebrates Latest Album's Release with Friday's Show at the Five O' Clock Lounge

By Shawn Mishak
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKJiW_0jLFT4k400
Alan Madej.
Forty-two-year-old singer-songwriter Alan Madej, who’s been recording since 1999, will celebrate the release of his 13th full-length album, Leave a Light On , with a performance on Friday at the Five O’Clock Lounge in Lakewood. His friends Ray Arthur Flanagan and Ashley Brooke Toussant share the bill.


For much of the past 10 years, Madej has been playing live and recording albums with his brother, Lex Moda of local band Cellophane Jane, and bass player Charlie Loudin. On this album, he enlisted long-time collaborators Michael Harold Doty and Jerry Crist with Doty taking over much of the production on this one using the basic tracks laid down by Madej and his brother.

“My brother and I set upon the task in trying out different ways of recording since we weren't able to incorporate a full band setting most of the time,” says Madej. “I decided to contact my friend Michael Harold Doty, with whom I have collaborated on and off over the last four years. Being in lockdown and Michael living in Elkhart, IN, an idea was formed that I'd record the basic vocals and acoustic guitars with my brother in Ohio and would send everything over to Doty to do with as he pleased, adding guitars, bass, drums, keys, synths and background vocals, engineering, mixing and producing the proceedings. Our friend Charlie Loudin finishing the process. Giving him free reign to incorporate his ideas over my original bare-boned songs opened up venues and other soundscapes I might not have suggested or thought up brought new energy and freshness to the recordings.”


Songs such as "Leave a Light On" and "A Time and a Place" were originally written by Doty. The eight-song album is rich with lush ballads. It's apparent that Doty had  creative freedom with the production and arrangements.

The album is full of the usual sentiments of love and the search for human harmony. It features the Beatle-y melodies one might find on a Madej album and offers caressing vocals. Madej decided to leave out the rockers for this one, and that's not a bad thing. So while listening, you can kick back, crank it up and feel its warmth.

The Bowie-esque “Burning Bright” soars with melody and harmony. Its dreamy textures, starry ambiance and George Harrison-sounding guitar swaths are as gentle as a fleece blanket. “Madison Is Cold” feels like a warm cup of coffee on a snow day with its Beach Boy-flavored choruses and tranquil and somewhat somber verses. "Madison Is Cold," a likely reference to the street in Lakewood near where Madej lives, is about as dream-pop as one can get.


The first stanza of “Madison Is Cold” pulls the listener in with its candid speech and meditative observations.

“I just tried to express my thoughts and feelings over the last few years [by] trying to channel a path of hopefulness and light,” explains Madej. “Keep moving forward was my goal. Remembering you're not alone. Getting back into the groove, practicing, learning new songs and getting ready for more recordings and collaborations in the upcoming year, I feel the Madej band is getting back to boppin' about and hopefully gearing up for some interesting spaces ahead.”

The album will be available on CD for purchase at Friday’s show and will be available online for a “name your price” offer at Madej’s bandcamp page .


Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.

Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Devastating déjà vu: Cleveland mom murdered 9 years after her mother

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
568
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy