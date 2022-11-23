Read full article on original website
Syracuse football vs. Boston College: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 13
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let's take a trip back in time. The year is 2004, and the Boston College Eagles are ranked 17th in the nation, so close to their first BCS Bowl berth that they can almost reach out and touch it. On the flip side the Syracuse Orange are 5-5, and after a run filled with so much success Orange fans are calling for long time head coach Paul Pasqualoni to be sent packing.
What you need to know about SU football's Week 13 foe: the Boston College Eagles
Syracuse, N.Y. — The highest of highs, the lowest of lows and now, Syracuse football is on the fringe of sitting in the most forsaken of places when it come to college football. In the middle, average, meh, and okay are all words that come to mind when the Orange's record is inserted into a conversation and ever so slowly the possibility that they end up there has become all the more real. Enter Week 13, and a team who knows that after this week their season is over in the Boston College Eagles.
More than Just Books: SYR Reading Runway opens at the airport
Syracuse, NY — Monday the Onondaga County Public Library system and the Syracuse Hancock Regional Airport opened the newest library at the airport to bring together the reading and traveling at the SYR Reading Runway. A membership is not required to take a book, the new project looks to...
Clinton Square tree lighting ceremony marks beginning of holiday season in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — On a cold and wet night, the Clinton Square Christmas tree is now providing a warm glow downtown. The city of Syracuse held its annual Clinton Square Tree Lighting ceremony Friday evening, continuing the long tradition of lighting the tree the day after Thanksgiving. For many...
City of Syracuse joins State in defense of the I-81 project
Syracuse, N.Y. — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announces the City is seeking to join New York State's defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate-81 viaduct project. On Wednesday, City lawyers filed a motion to intervene in a State Supreme Court lawsuit commenced by "Renew 81 for All." It also intervenes against four individuals and three suburban towns that have filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Transportation challenging the environmental finding of the State of New York about the I-81 project.
Two brothers give back to inner-city kids through arts program
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse arts program is giving inner-city children the chance to become artists. It was founded by two Jamesville-DeWitt brothers who went on to become artists in Los Angeles, California. The brothers wanted to do more than just pursue their own careers and make the world a better place.
Dickens Christmas returns to Skaneateles
Skaneateles, New York — Our community can once again travel back in time as Dickens Christmas returns for the holiday season starting Friday, Nov. 25th. This will be the festivals 29th edition with events including the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, various musical performances, and even horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides around the village.
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
Black Friday shopping begins in Central New York
The annual post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday continues as shoppers get a start on buying gifts at reduced prices for winter holidays. Business like Best Buy opened their doors early, at 5 a.m. Our CNY Central team was at the electronics retailer on Erie Boulevard this morning, where there were just over a dozen cars in the parking lot. Best Buy, like many retailers for the holiday season, will be extending its hours. This Black Friday, the DeWitt Location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Runners gather for 9th annual Liverpool Turkey Trot
LIVERPOOL N.Y. — Nearly 2,000 runners gathered at Onondaga Lake Park on a comfortable Thanksgiving morning for the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot. “It’s our family Thanksgiving tradition,” said Heather Zimmerman of Cicero. “We’ve been doing it for years and thought we’d bring the kids in as well.”
Onondaga County first responders lose child to bacterial meningitis
Syracuse, New York — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help and support two Syracuse AMR first responders following the death of their five-year-old daughter who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24th. According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Emily passed...
Local restaurant helps out survivors of deadly fire in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Family members of the 8-year-old girl who died in the North Syracuse fire continue to grieve. The news of what happened in the fire was shattering to Vincent Romano. "I just was immediately felt heart broken," said Romano. Romano was told by the school's principal...
The weather for black Friday shopping and tree lighting will not be as nice as Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- We certainly had a sunny, dry and pleasant Thanksgiving holiday across much of central New York as we expected would happen. In fact we officially hit 56 degrees for the high temperature at the Syracuse Airport Thursday afternoon. The reason for Thursday's warmth was due to the passage...
Syracuse Christmas tree lighting ceremony to close roads around Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As is tradition each year, the City of Syracuse will be holding a ceremony to light the Christmas tree in Downtown Syracuse, near the Clinton Square Ice Rink. Because of the ceremony, a number of roads surrounding Clinton Square are being closed to accommodate the crowds.
Man struck by car and killed on Rt. 57 in Clay identified as Liverpool man
CLAY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Route 57 near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay. Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene following a call around 5:18 p.m on Wednesday. Deputies discovered...
Oswego County to invest $2M to renovate Legends Fields Complex
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature plans to invest $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex for renovations, according to the Office of the Chairman of the Legislature James Weatherup. The renovations will create a premier destination for baseball and softball with the goal of becoming a regional...
Syracuse community showing support to family of 8-year-old girl who died in a house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fatal house fire on Nov.22 left one mother without her 8-year-old daughter and now also her 76-year–old grandfather just two days later. After tragedy hit her family just before Thanksgiving, Beth Snow says she's grateful for how neighbors have stepped up. The family’s GoFundMe page has raised nearly $30,000 so far.
Village of Cato neighbors still dealing with water issues
Cato, N.Y. — Neighbors in the Village of Cato have found reasons to be thankful in the middle of a crisis. Many have been without access to water since Wednesday, November 23rd due to a water main break. The Village and Cayuga County have been trucking in bottles of...
Volunteers help provide more than 2,000 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rescue Mission is providing more than 2,000 meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. Volunteers and staff began preparing the day’s meals at the Clarence L. Jordan Food Service & Culinary Education Center in Syracuse early in the morning. The Rescue Mission says there was no shortage of people willing to help.
Traffic Alert: Syracuse residents without water, roads closed due to water main break
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The intersection of North State Street and Catawba Street is closed due to a water main break. City water crews are on the scene working to repair the break. Some residents in the area are without water service or may be experiencing reduced water pressure. The...
