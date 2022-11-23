Here’s the big question for Marquette women’s basketball right now: How much did Battle 4 Atlantis alter the trajectory of the season?. The Golden Eagles went to the Bahamas with a first round game against the #3 team in the country and a pretty strong possibility of going 0-3 in the tournament even if they are a team capable of getting to the NCAA tournament in March. Instead, they beat the #3 team in the country — and did it without anything resembling a fluke type of performance — and then grabbed onto a Gonzaga team earning votes last week coming off a win over then-#6 Louisville and beat them, too. THEN they faced a UCLA team that was receiving votes in last week’s AP poll and were upgraded to #20 after beating then-#11 Tennessee on Sunday.... and fought tooth and nail with the Bruins into overtime before finally losing a handle on the game and taking their first loss of the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO