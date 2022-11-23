STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Afterward, the program’s longest-tenured quarterback made a victory lap with his teammates, high-fiving and hugging fans who watched him lift the Nittany Lions out of danger with two masterful, late scoring drives to swat down the comeback-minded Spartans. “For me, it’s the culmination of everything this year has been,” Clifford said. “It’s been little moments here and there that nobody even sees that I won’t even tell anybody because It’s special to me, it’s special to the guys that I’ve shared it with and it’s part of the journey.”

