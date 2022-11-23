Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns
SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
As city preps Christmas tree lighting, Broughton Street remains incomplete
As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah's Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of the city's tree is still a construction site. As city preps Christmas tree lighting, Broughton …. As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah's Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of...
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Notable parks to visit in Savannah, even on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known for its beautiful places to explore, and today is no different for those wanting to enjoy Thanksgiving and still get out into nature and enjoy some of the best parks the city has to offer. Here is a list of some parks in Savannah Baldwin Park Located on […]
Shoppers pack stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals
Shoppers packed the Tanger Outlets Friday hoping to snag the best deal to put under the tree. However, some shoppers say they are trying to keep their spending under control this year. Shoppers pack stores to take advantage of Black Friday …. Shoppers packed the Tanger Outlets Friday hoping to...
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
Shoppers head out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday shopping
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, millions of shoppers from around the country will head out in search of good deals. It has already been a busy morning over at Tanger Outlets in Pooler. If you’re out shopping and need to rest your feet, Garra Spa is is the place you...
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
Top picks for Thanksgiving weekend events around the Boro
You ate way to much turkey and have had even more than enough quality family time and you are looking for Thanksgiving weekend fun around the Boro?. Scroll down for Grice Connects interactive weekend events calendar to get some date night ideas or weekend fun for the entire family. Sports...
Fort Stewart hosts annual Thanksgiving fest
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division who couldn’t make it home for the holidays, enjoyed the next best thing. Wednesday, they sat down to a special Thanksgiving meal with their fellow soldiers and command personnel. “Not all soldiers are able to make it home, so we try to make them feel […]
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
City: Utility work may cause noise impacts in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday. Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone. Officials […]
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
