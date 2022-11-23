Read full article on original website
Related
Bison Are the Latest Indigenous Conservation Success Story
Last year, an in-depth Vox report explored conservation efforts around the globe, and pointed to the importance of Indigenous-led efforts at keeping land preserved and endangered species thriving. A New York Times article from the same year cited multiple studies in reaching one conclusion: “Nature is healthier on the more than quarter of the world’s lands that Indigenous people manage or own.”
retrofitmagazine.com
Preliminary Technical Program for CxEnergy 2023 Is Announced
The premier event in commissioning, energy management, and building analytics and diagnostics, CxEnergy 2023, announced its preliminary technical program. The event takes place May 2-5, 2023, in Dallas/Fort Worth. CxEnergy draws hundreds of the nation’s leading commissioning experts, energy management professionals, MEP engineers, HVAC testing professionals, facility managers and building...
Comments / 0