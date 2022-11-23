Read full article on original website
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Jillian: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Their Almost Divorce, & Life Together
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink married in 1999. They welcomed their daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007. The couple almost divorced in 2015, but were able to reconcile. Patrick Dempsey’s leading man charm is no secret. He was a teen heartthrob in the 80s, made knees weak...
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress
Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
epicstream.com
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
